Silverburn Festival: Tickets selling fast as Fife music event returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Silverburn Festival: Tickets selling fast as Fife music event returns

By Claire Warrender
June 14 2022, 3.41pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.14pm
Silverburn Festival returns on June 26
Silverburn Festival is back on June 26.

A Fife music festival is making a long-awaited return this month.

Silverburn Festival was forced to cancel its last two events due to Covid restrictions.

But 14 bands are preparing to light up the Leven stage on June 25, when the event gets under way at Silverburn Park.

Crowds of more than 500 people usually attend the popular festival.

And tickets for this year’s celebration have been selling fast.

The event doubles as both a community day and a fundraiser for the popular park, which has been undergoing regeneration over the past few years.

It features the very best of alternative, rock, indie, punk, folk and ska from Fife and the surrounding areas.

The bands will play between two stages set up on the park’s top lawn.

Silverburn Festival tickets ‘flying out the door’

And there’s more than just music on offer.

There will be stalls and events, including inflatable gladiator jousting, street food and a full bar.

Duncan Mitchell from Feat, which manages the park, said: “The annual event has seen crowds in excess of 500 putting on their festival gear and revelling the day away.

The Silverburn Festival line-up.

“And tickets are flying out the door this year.

“The line-up includes some well-known favourites such as The Catch 22s, We Cry Wolf, Voodoo Pirates, Burn the Maps and Cornfield Chase.

“It’s shaping up to be a great event once again.”

How to get there and tickets

Organisers have warned there is no parking on site.

And they have advised either walking or taking a bus from Leven bus station.

There is also a drop-off area for anyone getting a lift.

Silverburn Festival runs from noon until 10pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available from Eventbrite or the Cottage Window Cafe within Silverburn Park.

Silverburn has enjoyed a renaissance over the last five years as staff and volunteers gear up for the reopening of the Levenmouth rail link.

Work is going in to attract tourists to the once-neglected area, the ultimate ambition being to open a visitor centre and backpacker’ hostel.

Silverburn Park: How a Fife project to help people return to nature is attracting national attention

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]