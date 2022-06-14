Silverburn Festival: Tickets selling fast as Fife music event returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife music festival is making a long-awaited return this month.

Silverburn Festival was forced to cancel its last two events due to Covid restrictions.

But 14 bands are preparing to light up the Leven stage on June 25, when the event gets under way at Silverburn Park.

Crowds of more than 500 people usually attend the popular festival.

And tickets for this year’s celebration have been selling fast.

The event doubles as both a community day and a fundraiser for the popular park, which has been undergoing regeneration over the past few years.

It features the very best of alternative, rock, indie, punk, folk and ska from Fife and the surrounding areas.

The bands will play between two stages set up on the park’s top lawn.

Silverburn Festival tickets ‘flying out the door’

And there’s more than just music on offer.

There will be stalls and events, including inflatable gladiator jousting, street food and a full bar.

Duncan Mitchell from Feat, which manages the park, said: “The annual event has seen crowds in excess of 500 putting on their festival gear and revelling the day away.

“And tickets are flying out the door this year.

“The line-up includes some well-known favourites such as The Catch 22s, We Cry Wolf, Voodoo Pirates, Burn the Maps and Cornfield Chase.

“It’s shaping up to be a great event once again.”

How to get there and tickets

Organisers have warned there is no parking on site.

And they have advised either walking or taking a bus from Leven bus station.

There is also a drop-off area for anyone getting a lift.

Silverburn Festival runs from noon until 10pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available from Eventbrite or the Cottage Window Cafe within Silverburn Park.

Silverburn has enjoyed a renaissance over the last five years as staff and volunteers gear up for the reopening of the Levenmouth rail link.

Work is going in to attract tourists to the once-neglected area, the ultimate ambition being to open a visitor centre and backpacker’ hostel.