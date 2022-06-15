St Andrews Open: Police and organisers ready for record breaking golf crowds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland and partners say they are fully prepared to welcome record breaking crowds to the 150th Open in St Andrews next month.

The Fife town is gearing-up for the historic event which is set to attract visitors from all over the world.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan said planning for the showcase has been a year in the making.

Project Servator will be rolled out by the force as they work with partners in the lead-up to the major tournament.

Working alongside organisers The R&A, and British Transport Police, Ch Supt McEwan said they were “confident” in their preparations.

‘Major policing event’

He said: “This is a major policing evening for ourselves; it’s an international golf event.

“With the delay (from Covid-19), the policing preparation alongside the The R&A has been over a year in the making.

“We’ve been working with them to identify exactly what they want, it has been vast and there is a lot of officers involved.

“We are confident that plans are in place to ensure the public are safe and can enjoy the golf.”

As the golf gets into full-swing it is hoped that any potential travel chaos from the ScotRail pay dispute will be resolved.

The state-owned railway confirmed they have reintroduced some late night services this week.

Whilst the discussions are ongoing Jonnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of The R&A says they are “liaising” with ScotRail regarding the matter.

He said: “We’re liaising with ScotRail and Scottish Government regarding the situation.

“The R&A is still very much advising people to use public transport and that’s our current position.

“We’re obviously keeping a very close eye on what transpires and we’re speaking to all the right people at the government.

“290,000 people is a significant undertaking, but we’re well used to managing large crowds.

“A large part of the reason for that increase is we’ve got significantly more people on the practice days than we’d normally have.

“So we’re looking at 80,000 over four practice days and then 52,500 each championship day; a number we’re well used to managing and which we’re very comfortable with.

“We have got the experience to put the preparations in place to manage that safely and efficiently.”