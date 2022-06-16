Largo Arts Week: Famous faces lined up for third village arts festival in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renowned crime novelists Val McDermid and Sir Ian Rankin are among the highlights of this year’s Largo Arts Week.

The two-Fife-born writers will each feature in “an audience with” sessions at next month’s festival.

Held in Lower Largo and surrounding communities, the event combines artists’ studios, concerts, free gigs and talks.

And it includes appearances by folk musicians Rab Noakes and American R&B guitarist Brooks Williams.

International sculptor David Mach, singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson and children’s illustrator Jill Calder are also on the bill.

A total of 66 artists, nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural event in 2019, will exhibit in 36 homes and studios.

And all will be open to the public throughout the week.

Largo Arts Week venues and events

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, who inspired the story of Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

And the village’s Crusoe Hotel is the main festival hub.

It will host the events featuring Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, who will be interviewed by Richard Jobson.

Other key venues are the Upper Largo Hotel and community cafe The Aurrie.

Festival director Andrew Stenson said: “With the Robinson Crusoe connection, Lower Largo already has great literary tradition so we are delighted to welcome two famous Fifers and world-renowned novelists in Val and Ian to Largo Arts Week this year.

“It’s also tremendous to see so many local artists participating.

“We have a tremendous mix of local artistic talent and high-profile acts and we’re hoping for a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Other key highlights

Meanwhile, other highlights include a recital at The Aurrie by internationally-recognised opera singer Charlotte Whittle.

And there is a free open air concert for the community.

Local bands Astral Suns, Longway, The Passing Stages and The Best Dressed Blues Band will also play a series of free gigs.

The festival takes place from July 16 to 24 and tickets are expected to go on sale in early July.

Full details are on the Largo Arts Week website.