Largo Arts Week: Famous faces lined up for third village arts festival in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Largo Arts Week: Famous faces lined up for third village arts festival in Fife

By Claire Warrender
June 16 2022, 12.31pm
David Mach and Richard Jobson are among those taking part in Largo Arts Week.
David Mach, left, and Richard Jobson are among those taking part in Largo Arts Week.

Renowned crime novelists Val McDermid and Sir Ian Rankin are among the highlights of this year’s Largo Arts Week.

The two-Fife-born writers will each feature in “an audience with” sessions at next month’s festival.

queen's birthday honours
Ian Rankin is best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.

Held in Lower Largo and surrounding communities, the event combines artists’ studios, concerts, free gigs and talks.

And it includes appearances by folk musicians Rab Noakes and American R&B guitarist Brooks Williams.

International sculptor David Mach, singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson and children’s illustrator Jill Calder are also on the bill.

A total of 66 artists, nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural event in 2019, will exhibit in 36 homes and studios.

And all will be open to the public throughout the week.

Largo Arts Week venues and events

Lower Largo is famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, who inspired the story of Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.

And the village’s Crusoe Hotel is the main festival hub.

It will host the events featuring Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, who will be interviewed by Richard Jobson.

Lower Largo.

Other key venues are the Upper Largo Hotel and community cafe The Aurrie.

Festival director Andrew Stenson said: “With the Robinson Crusoe connection, Lower Largo already has great literary tradition so we are delighted to welcome two famous Fifers and world-renowned novelists in Val and Ian to Largo Arts Week this year.

“It’s also tremendous to see so many local artists participating.

“We have a tremendous mix of local artistic talent and high-profile acts and we’re hoping for a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Other key highlights

Meanwhile, other highlights include a recital at The Aurrie by internationally-recognised opera singer Charlotte Whittle.

And there is a free open air concert for the community.

Local bands Astral Suns, Longway, The Passing Stages and The Best Dressed Blues Band will also play a series of free gigs.

The festival takes place from July 16 to 24 and tickets are expected to go on sale in early July.

Full details are on the Largo Arts Week website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]