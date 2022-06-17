Fife care provider restricted access to hygiene products and failed to take action on self-harm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife care provider has been criticised by inspectors after restricting access to personal hygiene products and failing to take action on self-harm risks.

Real Life Options North East Fife – which provides housing support and at-home care for adults with disabilities, autism and mental health issues – has been branded “weak” in two areas by the Care Inspectorate.

The service, based at Beechwood House in Cupar’s Stratheden Hospital, supports five people in the area.

Care users locked out of rooms

According to a report by inspectors, those under the care of the provider were sometimes locked out of rooms and placed under restrictive measures.

Inspectors visiting in January found that people were not able to access personal hygiene products freely – something the watchdog believes infringed on their rights.

Risks of self-harm were also improperly dealt with by Real Life Options, leading to “poor outcomes” for those involved.

The report stated: “People could not freely access all areas in their home as some doors remained locked.

“We found people now had keys to their own bedrooms and in one case, a key pad was fitted to enable people to access their bedrooms independently.

“This promoted people’s privacy and dignity.

“However, access to basic personal hygiene products was restricted.

Regular incidences of self-harm were recorded over an extended period

“We were concerned that this practice was accepted by staff due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of people’s rights and best practice.

“Regular incidences of self-harm were recorded over an extended period.

“Records demonstrated that staff identified possible causes for the stressed and distressed behaviours.

“However, management did not take appropriate action to reduce the risk of the incidents recurring.

“This meant people continued to be at risk of harm and experience poor outcomes.”

Service left people ‘financially disadvantaged’

Real Life Options also failed to ensure the finances of those under its care were kept secure.

The report added: “Where necessary, the provider took the role of appointee for people’s welfare benefits.

“We noted that appropriate and timeous action was not taken to ensure the safety and security of people’s finances.

“This led to people being financially disadvantaged and restricted their choices.

“The provider must ensure people’s finances are appropriately managed, monitored and audited.”

The service was given a “weak” score for wellbeing and leadership.

Praise for use of PPE and ‘warm’ staff interactions

However, inspectors also highlighted things the service was doing well.

Interactions between staff and those in care were found to be “warm” and “positive”.

Workers often planned new leisure and social activities for people and their families, giving them the chance to meet new people and enjoy themselves.

People’s homes were also kept tidy, and PPE was properly used by staff when needed.

Inspectors wrote: “Relatives told us they enjoyed social events at the house as this provided opportunities to get to know staff and other families.”

Firm ‘takes safety and wellbeing extremely seriously’

In a statement, Real Life Option said: “Real Life Options Cupar Service had two inspections by the Care Inspectorate in 2022 which identified areas for improvement.

“As an organisation we take feedback from the regulators extremely seriously.

“The safety and wellbeing of the people we support at the service is our paramount priority.

“Our staff team are continuing to support their wellbeing accordingly and our Leadership Team are involved to support our staff.

“Real Life Options is working closely with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, and the Care inspectorate, providing regular updates on our service improvement plan.”