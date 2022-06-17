Ceres Highland Games: Scotland’s oldest games preparing for huge turnout at first event since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Ceres Highland Games: Scotland’s oldest games preparing for huge turnout at first event since 2019

By Claire Warrender
June 17 2022, 11.09am
Dancers performing at the 2019 Ceres Highland Games.
Dancers performing at the 2019 Ceres Highland Games.

Scotland’s oldest Highland games returns to Fife next weekend for the first time since 2019.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

Fred Sirieix, famous for Channel 4’s First Dates, joined the heavyweight competitors at the last Ceres Highland Games in 2019.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

This year’s event, on June 25, falls on the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

And organisers say that makes it extra special.

They are expecting a huge turnout as a result.

Chieftan, Sir John Nicholas Gilmour of Lundin and Montrave, said: “We are very proud of the legacy that Ceres Highland Games has created both in the local community and across the country and it will be great to see it return to full this year.”

Traditional events and fairs

Competitors from across the country with take part in traditional heavyweight events, Highland dancing, wrestling and track events.

And this year, Ceres Highland Games will also support three major Scottish Highland Games Association championships – the 1,600m cycle, 56lb weight over the bar and a tug-of-war competition.

There is always a good turnout at Ceres Highland Games.

The family-favourite day out will also include a street market, food fair and funfair attractions.

The 2022 event is supported financially by the Scottish Building Society as it helps the local tourism recovery.

Pipe band procession and timings

Sir John added: “We expect to see a great turnout for this year’s games, especially as it is an extra special year with the anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“I’d like to thank our fantastic volunteers who are working hard behind the scenes to deliver a brilliant event, as well as to the Scottish Building Society and other partners whose generous donations go a long way to preserving the future of Highland games.”

Ceres Highland Games starts at 10.45 with an inaugural five-mile road race.

Then the City of St Andrews Pipe Band will lead a procession through the village at 12.45pm.

The official opening is at 1pm.

And the last event is the tug-of-war from 3.30 to 4.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]