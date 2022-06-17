Ceres Highland Games: Scotland’s oldest games preparing for huge turnout at first event since 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s oldest Highland games returns to Fife next weekend for the first time since 2019.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

This year’s event, on June 25, falls on the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

And organisers say that makes it extra special.

They are expecting a huge turnout as a result.

Chieftan, Sir John Nicholas Gilmour of Lundin and Montrave, said: “We are very proud of the legacy that Ceres Highland Games has created both in the local community and across the country and it will be great to see it return to full this year.”

Traditional events and fairs

Competitors from across the country with take part in traditional heavyweight events, Highland dancing, wrestling and track events.

And this year, Ceres Highland Games will also support three major Scottish Highland Games Association championships – the 1,600m cycle, 56lb weight over the bar and a tug-of-war competition.

The family-favourite day out will also include a street market, food fair and funfair attractions.

The 2022 event is supported financially by the Scottish Building Society as it helps the local tourism recovery.

Pipe band procession and timings

Sir John added: “We expect to see a great turnout for this year’s games, especially as it is an extra special year with the anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“I’d like to thank our fantastic volunteers who are working hard behind the scenes to deliver a brilliant event, as well as to the Scottish Building Society and other partners whose generous donations go a long way to preserving the future of Highland games.”

Ceres Highland Games starts at 10.45 with an inaugural five-mile road race.

Then the City of St Andrews Pipe Band will lead a procession through the village at 12.45pm.

The official opening is at 1pm.

And the last event is the tug-of-war from 3.30 to 4.30pm.