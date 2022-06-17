St Andrews University: Best pictures as 2022 students enjoy final day of summer graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of ceremonies to celebrate the graduations of 2022 students at St Andrews University has concluded.

Five days of events have been held in the town.

They were the first in-person events to take place in summer since 2019.

Students from the School of Medicine kicked off proceedings in the morning.

They are the first medical graduates at the university for more than 50 years.

In the afternoon, students from the School of Modern Languages, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, and the School of Management all graduated.

Here are some of the best images from the celebrations.