St Andrews University: Best pictures as 2022 students enjoy final day of summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University: Best pictures as 2022 students enjoy final day of summer graduations

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 17 2022, 8.03pm Updated: June 17 2022, 8.03pm
The Class of 2022!
The Class of 2022!

A series of ceremonies to celebrate the graduations of 2022 students at St Andrews University has concluded.

Five days of events have been held in the town.

They were the first in-person events to take place in summer since 2019.

Students from the School of Medicine kicked off proceedings in the morning.

They are the first medical graduates at the university for more than 50 years.

In the afternoon, students from the School of Modern Languages, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, and the School of Management all graduated.

Here are some of the best images from the celebrations.

Some of the ScotGEM graduates braved the rain for a group photo with (front left to right) Professor David Crossman, Dean of Medicine, University of St Andrews, Professor Todd Walker, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of the Highlands and Islands, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews, Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Dundee, and Professor Rory McCrimmon, Dean of Medicine, University of Dundee.
ScotGEM graduates (left to right) Rachel Paterson, Aysha Rafiq, Yashika Tripathi and Shalu James.
Graduates make their way across the quad with a four legged friend in tow.
University Instagram sensation Jack Campbell celebrated gaining a degree in Management with his family and boyfriend Eoin. Jack, who was in charge of the University?s Instagram takeover today, intends to do a masters then a PhD in Dublin before beginning a career in academia.
The Class of 2022!
The procession leading across the quad
Maalavisha Sankar, of Tamil Nadu, India, graduated with a BSc in Medicine. She is going on to continue her medical studies in Manchester.
Saints cheerleader Eliza Stirling of North Queensferry, celebrated graduating with a degree in Management and Psychology, with her family. Eliza was in the cheerleading squad that won the national championships.
Harrison Ward, a Management and Modern History graduate from Texas, who brought twelve of his family to St Andrews to celebrate.
The Class of 2022 celebrate their graduation in St Salvator’s Quad
Artist and researcher Dr Darya Tsymbalyuk, from Ukraine, is pictured in national dress following her graduation on completion of her PhD.
Piper leading out the procession
Psychology graduate Jo Stapleton, from Edinburgh, is pictured with her assistance dog, Ruby.
Management graduate Maitreyi Tusharika, from Madras in India, is looking forward to beginning her career with Deloitte in September.
The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the graduates!
Friends laugh and joke as they pose for a photo
An amazing day was had by all. With graduates being celebrated by friends and family.

 

Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]