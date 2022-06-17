St Andrews University: Best pictures as 2022 students enjoy final day of summer graduations By Hannah Ballantyne June 17 2022, 8.03pm Updated: June 17 2022, 8.03pm 0 The Class of 2022! [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A series of ceremonies to celebrate the graduations of 2022 students at St Andrews University has concluded. Five days of events have been held in the town. They were the first in-person events to take place in summer since 2019. Students from the School of Medicine kicked off proceedings in the morning. They are the first medical graduates at the university for more than 50 years. In the afternoon, students from the School of Modern Languages, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, and the School of Management all graduated. Here are some of the best images from the celebrations. Some of the ScotGEM graduates braved the rain for a group photo with (front left to right) Professor David Crossman, Dean of Medicine, University of St Andrews, Professor Todd Walker, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of the Highlands and Islands, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews, Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Dundee, and Professor Rory McCrimmon, Dean of Medicine, University of Dundee. ScotGEM graduates (left to right) Rachel Paterson, Aysha Rafiq, Yashika Tripathi and Shalu James. Graduates make their way across the quad with a four legged friend in tow. University Instagram sensation Jack Campbell celebrated gaining a degree in Management with his family and boyfriend Eoin. Jack, who was in charge of the University?s Instagram takeover today, intends to do a masters then a PhD in Dublin before beginning a career in academia. The Class of 2022! The procession leading across the quad Maalavisha Sankar, of Tamil Nadu, India, graduated with a BSc in Medicine. She is going on to continue her medical studies in Manchester. Saints cheerleader Eliza Stirling of North Queensferry, celebrated graduating with a degree in Management and Psychology, with her family. Eliza was in the cheerleading squad that won the national championships. Harrison Ward, a Management and Modern History graduate from Texas, who brought twelve of his family to St Andrews to celebrate. The Class of 2022 celebrate their graduation in St Salvator’s Quad Artist and researcher Dr Darya Tsymbalyuk, from Ukraine, is pictured in national dress following her graduation on completion of her PhD. Piper leading out the procession Psychology graduate Jo Stapleton, from Edinburgh, is pictured with her assistance dog, Ruby. Management graduate Maitreyi Tusharika, from Madras in India, is looking forward to beginning her career with Deloitte in September. The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the graduates! Friends laugh and joke as they pose for a photo An amazing day was had by all. With graduates being celebrated by friends and family. Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Is St Andrews prepared for the 150th Open influx? Best pictures from fourth day of St Andrews University graduations St Andrews University summer graduations: Third day in pictures Joy as parents to make St Andrews student’s graduation – after The Courier raises case with Home Office