Anger at Kirkcaldy park fire amid fears over deliberate act

Locals have expressed their anger amid concerns a bench next to a Kirkcaldy playpark was deliberately set on fire.

A crew was called to Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

Firefighters quickly brought the incident under control but it has infuriated residents.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh has described the fire as “really disappointing”.

He said: “If this fire was started deliberately, which seems really likely, it is very concerning.

“A huge amount of good work has recently gone on at the park to give something for young people to do there.

“Gallatown Bike Hub was formed there last year and is an excellent initiative.

It’s really infuriating to think that someone may have deliberately started this fire and destroyed the bench

“A lot of effort went into this project and there’s been a lot of interest from local young people so it’s really infuriating to think that someone may have deliberately started this fire and destroyed the bench.

“Recent incidents have resulted in councillors and Police Scotland working together to try to find ways to direct the behaviour of young people away from doing things like this.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

“When firefighters arrived they found a park bench to be well alight.

“The crew of one appliance quickly managed to extinguish the flames.”

Police say the incident has not been reported to officers.

Locals have also expressed their concerns on social media.

‘Kids can’t get a nice park to play in’

Writing on Fife Jammer Locations, one said: “Kids can’t get a nice park to play in [because] things like this just keep happening. It’s out of control just now.”

Another wrote: “It’s just a waste of money try do something so they have somewhere to play and they destroy it. Give them nothing.”

Last month, police said that a fire at a derelict Kirkcaldy community centre was thought to have been started deliberately.