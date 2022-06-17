Anger at Kirkcaldy park fire amid fears over deliberate act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger at Kirkcaldy park fire amid fears over deliberate act

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 17 2022, 10.13am
The bench on fire at Gallatown Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
The bench on fire at Gallatown Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Locals have expressed their anger amid concerns a bench next to a Kirkcaldy playpark was deliberately set on fire.

A crew was called to Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

Firefighters quickly brought the incident under control but it has infuriated residents.

Councillor Rod Cavanagh has described the fire as “really disappointing”.

The destroyed park bench. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

He said: “If this fire was started deliberately, which seems really likely, it is very concerning.

“A huge amount of good work has recently gone on at the park to give something for young people to do there.

Gallatown Bike Hub was formed there last year and is an excellent initiative.

It’s really infuriating to think that someone may have deliberately started this fire and destroyed the bench

“A lot of effort went into this project and there’s been a lot of interest from local young people so it’s really infuriating to think that someone may have deliberately started this fire and destroyed the bench.

“Recent incidents have resulted in councillors and Police Scotland working together to try to find ways to direct the behaviour of young people away from doing things like this.”

Councillor Rod Cavanagh.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

“When firefighters arrived they found a park bench to be well alight.

“The crew of one appliance quickly managed to extinguish the flames.”

Police say the incident has not been reported to officers.

Locals have also expressed their concerns on social media.

‘Kids can’t get a nice park to play in’

Writing on Fife Jammer Locations, one said: “Kids can’t get a nice park to play in [because] things like this just keep happening. It’s out of control just now.”

Another wrote: “It’s just a waste of money try do something so they have somewhere to play and they destroy it. Give them nothing.”

Last month, police said that a fire at a derelict Kirkcaldy community centre was thought to have been started deliberately.

