Video and pictures as Stephen Mulhern prepares for this weekend’s ‘impressive’ Jubilee Youth Spectacular in Fife

By Claire Warrender
June 18 2022, 11.54am Updated: June 18 2022, 11.57am
Post Thumbnail

Stephen Mulhern says he’s incredibly excited to be in Fife this weekend to compere the world’s first junior tattoo.

The Catchphrase and Britain’s Got Talent star heads an impressive line-up at the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular near Kelty on Saturday and Sunday.

And he predicts a “spectacular and impressive event”.

Stephen Mulhern hosts Fife Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular
Stephen Mulhern is hosting the Fife show.

The action takes place in a specially-constructed arena at the former St Ninian’s opencast coal site.

And we have pictures of Friday night’s dress rehearsal that show exactly what to expect.

Tickets are still available

Performers include The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, regarded as the foremost display team in the world.

Carnoustie’s award-wining wheeled piper Katie Robertson, the renowned Red Hot Chilli Pipers, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, military bands and Highland dancers also make up the bill.

The entire event has been organised by Kelty-based events manager Michael Boyle and former Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario Sir Melville Jamieson.

All images and video by Ian Potter/ LightPress Media and Design

Many different instruments will be used during the show.
Performative dance routines will be part of the line-up.
March practice.
The weekend event is expected to be a great success.

Ahead of Saturday night’s premiere, Stephen Mulhern said: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what is a former coal mining site is truly awe-inspiring.

“This will be a truly spectacular event.”

Tickets are still available for performances at 6pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

They cost £12 for adults and £6 for children and are available from the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular website.

Here are more pictures of Friday’s run through.

Spectacular acrobatics.
Pipers giving it their all.
Musicians, dancers, and performances will come from youngsters of all ages.
Cadets practicing for their march.
A brass band will provide some of the music for the event.
The conductor conducting the band.
Steel drums.
Young dancers practicing for their special moment.

 

Stephen Mulhern heading to Fife for ‘world’s first junior tattoo’ – here’s how to get tickets

 

[[title]]