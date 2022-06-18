Video and pictures as Stephen Mulhern prepares for this weekend’s ‘impressive’ Jubilee Youth Spectacular in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Mulhern says he’s incredibly excited to be in Fife this weekend to compere the world’s first junior tattoo.

The Catchphrase and Britain’s Got Talent star heads an impressive line-up at the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular near Kelty on Saturday and Sunday.

And he predicts a “spectacular and impressive event”.

The action takes place in a specially-constructed arena at the former St Ninian’s opencast coal site.

And we have pictures of Friday night’s dress rehearsal that show exactly what to expect.

Performers include The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, regarded as the foremost display team in the world.

Carnoustie’s award-wining wheeled piper Katie Robertson, the renowned Red Hot Chilli Pipers, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, military bands and Highland dancers also make up the bill.

The entire event has been organised by Kelty-based events manager Michael Boyle and former Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario Sir Melville Jamieson.

All images and video by Ian Potter/ LightPress Media and Design

Ahead of Saturday night’s premiere, Stephen Mulhern said: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what is a former coal mining site is truly awe-inspiring.

“This will be a truly spectacular event.”

Tickets are still available for performances at 6pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

They cost £12 for adults and £6 for children and are available from the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular website.

Here are more pictures of Friday’s run through.