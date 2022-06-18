Balcarres Estate to open stunning garden to the public to raise funds for children’s charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balcarres Estate in Fife is opening its garden to the public next weekend.

The event, part of the Scottish Gardens Scheme, is in aid of Children 1st.

Balcarres, near Colinsburgh, has taken part in the programme for many years, raising thousands of pounds for various charities in the process.

Owner, Lady Minnie Balniel, said friends and family had chipped in to ensure the garden was up to its usual stunning standard.

Balcarres is the family seat of the Earl of Crawford and its garden is listed as one of national significance.

Lady Balniel chose Children 1st this year it is supported by Shelagh Lamb, wife of former and much-loved head gardener Donald Lamb, who worked with three generations of the family on the estate.

The garden is open on Sunday June 26 from 2pm to 5pm.

Entry costs £6 for adults and is free for children aged 16 and under.

A cup of tea and locally-baked cakes are £3 per head and 60% of the overall proceeds go towards the charity.