Home News Fife

Concern growing for welfare of missing Cupar man, 50

By Neil Henderson
June 17 2022, 9.28pm Updated: June 17 2022, 9.32pm
Police appeal to trace missing Fife man.
Police appeal to trace missing Fife man.

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Cupar man who has not been seen since the early hours of Friday morning.

Police in Fife have already carried out extensive enquires to trace Kieran Kirk.

The 50-year-old was last seen around 12.40am on Friday, June 17 in the Strathden area close to Cupar.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, medium build, with long, light brown hair, which police have described as scruffy in appearance.

He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, and black boots with screws on the front.

Police are continuing to try and establish Mr Kirk’s whereabouts and say he has been known to travel considerable distances and camp out for extended periods of times.

Previously he has been traced as far away as Cumbria and Suffolk.

An appeal has now been made for anyone who may have seen him or has information that may help police trace Mr Kirk to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kieran and it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be then please contact us 101, quoting reference number 0308 of Friday, June 17.”

