Emergency response after car bursts into flames on Fife road

By Neil Henderson
June 19 2022, 6.07pm Updated: June 19 2022, 6.21pm
The fire occurred close to the junction with the A907 in Fife.
Emergency services rushed to a rural road in Fife after a vehicle burst into flames on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30pm of a vehicle on fire on Gallows Loan off the A907 west of Blairhall.

A fire crew from Alloa station was despatched to tackle blaze while police were also in attendance.

A motorist who saw the incident said the car was well alight when he passed.

He added: “It was an blazing as I passed but firefighters were there and it looked like everyone was stood further up the road and safe.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert of a car on fire in a rural location at 3.41pm on Sunday.

One appliance from Alloa station was sent to the scene at Gallows Loan close to the junction with the A907 in Fife.

“On arrival officers found the vehicle to be well alight.

The crew extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 4.29pm.

“There were not reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Officers were in attendance at Gallows Loan supporting the fire service following a vehicle fire.

“We received the call for assistance at 3.50pm.

“There are no reports of injuries and no further police involvement was required.”

