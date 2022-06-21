Giant Lego-style bollards that provoked outrage in Methil will stay in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giant Lego-style bollards that provoked outrage in Methil will stay in Fife

By Claire Warrender
June 21 2022, 5.55am
The Methil Lego bollards
Residents reacted with fury when the blocks were installed in March.

Giant Lego-style bollards installed to deter anti-social behaviour in Methil will remain in place for several more weeks.

The dozen or so concrete blocks provoked outrage when they were installed by Fife Council in March.

And the backlash was so severe that council officers u-turned days later and pledged to remove them as soon as possible.

The 'Lego' bollards in Methil
Locals say the Methil ‘Lego’ bollards are an eyesore.

However, three months on and they are still there.

And it has been revealed that once they are finally moved, it will be to somewhere else in Fife.

One Methil councillor says he is still inundated with complaints, with people stopping him in the street demanding to know when they are going.

SNP member John O’Brien said: “People are pulling me over left, right and centre and I’m getting loads of emails about it.

“I don’t want any excuses. Let’s just get rid of them.”

‘Everyone is calling them Lego’

But Fife Council says they will cost around £2,000 to remove and they only want to move them once.

This means officers need to find a permanent home for them before they do anything.

And it could be August before they are gone.

The blocks were installed in response to complaints about anti-social motorbikes and illegal dumping on waste ground near Mulberry Crescent and Beech Avenue.

A sign behind one of the Methil Lego bollards warns against anti-social behaviour, including motorbikes.
A sign behind one of the Methil Lego bollards warns against anti-social behaviour, including motorbikes.

But rather than deterring motorbikes, some riders saw them as a challenge and were simply driving between the gaps.

Angry householder Ian Alder, whose house overlooks the bollards, branded them an eyesore.

Days after they appeared he said: “Everyone is calling them Lego.

“All we need now is for someone to paint them red, yellow and blue.

“Folk are turning up in cars to get their photos taken with them.”

‘Various options’ for Methil Lego bollards

One possible solution mooted was to use them for coastal protection at Buckhaven foreshore.

However, it now looks as though it will take too long to get the permission needed.

Levenmouth area committee chairman, Labour councillor Colin Davidson, said talks were now ongoing with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

“There are various options and we’re going to find a use for them somewhere in the local area,” he said.

“It’s going to happen in August.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
