Giant Lego-style bollards that provoked outrage in Methil will stay in Fife

Giant Lego-style bollards installed to deter anti-social behaviour in Methil will remain in place for several more weeks.

The dozen or so concrete blocks provoked outrage when they were installed by Fife Council in March.

And the backlash was so severe that council officers u-turned days later and pledged to remove them as soon as possible.

However, three months on and they are still there.

And it has been revealed that once they are finally moved, it will be to somewhere else in Fife.

One Methil councillor says he is still inundated with complaints, with people stopping him in the street demanding to know when they are going.

SNP member John O’Brien said: “People are pulling me over left, right and centre and I’m getting loads of emails about it.

“I don’t want any excuses. Let’s just get rid of them.”

‘Everyone is calling them Lego’

But Fife Council says they will cost around £2,000 to remove and they only want to move them once.

This means officers need to find a permanent home for them before they do anything.

And it could be August before they are gone.

The blocks were installed in response to complaints about anti-social motorbikes and illegal dumping on waste ground near Mulberry Crescent and Beech Avenue.

But rather than deterring motorbikes, some riders saw them as a challenge and were simply driving between the gaps.

Angry householder Ian Alder, whose house overlooks the bollards, branded them an eyesore.

Days after they appeared he said: “Everyone is calling them Lego.

“All we need now is for someone to paint them red, yellow and blue.

“Folk are turning up in cars to get their photos taken with them.”

‘Various options’ for Methil Lego bollards

One possible solution mooted was to use them for coastal protection at Buckhaven foreshore.

However, it now looks as though it will take too long to get the permission needed.

Levenmouth area committee chairman, Labour councillor Colin Davidson, said talks were now ongoing with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

“There are various options and we’re going to find a use for them somewhere in the local area,” he said.

“It’s going to happen in August.”