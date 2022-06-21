Tory councillor who called Nicola Sturgeon ‘a drooling hag’ is to chair Fife education scrutiny committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory councillor who called Nicola Sturgeon ‘a drooling hag’ is to chair Fife education scrutiny committee

By Claire Warrender
June 21 2022, 1.15pm
Kathleen Leslie called Nicola Sturgeon a drooling hag
Kathleen Leslie.

A Conservative councillor struck from the teaching register over offensive tweets about Nicola Sturgeon is now in charge of scrutinising education in Fife.

Kathleen Leslie was voted in as convener of Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee on Tuesday morning.

The move has been branded astonishing by the SNP, who said they were finding it “difficult to fathom”.

Kathleen Leslie has defended her position.

Ms Leslie agreed to her removal from the teaching register in 2017 after admitting her fitness to teach was impaired.

It followed a series of tweets in the run up to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum in which she called the First Minister “a wee fish wife” and “a drooling hag”.

She was employed by Fife Council as a teacher at the time.

Ms Leslie said she had a strong record of scrutiny and was best placed to lead the committee.

However, Fife’s SNP education spokesman Craig Walker said: “I suspect the public might have a different view on that.”

SNP say appointment ‘beggars belief’

Mr Walker added: “She may well be a good local councillor but when it comes to having an specific and important role in the future of education, to have somebody who has previously been suspended by the General Teaching Council of Scotland (GTCS)  is stretching credibility.

“It’s really astonishing and it beggars belief they would even consider nominating Councillor Leslie for that post.”

Craig Walker branded the decision astonishing.

The council’s SNP leader David Alexander agreed, adding: “It’s absolutely shocking.

“I just do not believe it.”

Ms Leslie hit back, however.

She said: “My job is to scrutinise council policy on education.

“I’m coming at this with a background of five years on the education and children’s services committee.

“I attended every single meeting of that and I have a pretty strong record of scrutinising policy.”

‘I intend to scrutinise the council’s policy on education’

The Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor has led on a number of campaigns against Fife’s education policy.

These include assessments for primary one children, P1 deferrals and primary school swimming lessons.

“I didn’t do all of these things by myself but I did lead on most of them,” Ms Leslie said.

“My role is a continuation of that and I intend to scrutinise the council’s policy on education.

“I’m not here as a mouthpiece for the administration.

“I’m more than willing to work with the SNP and the Lib Dems on what they want to see scrutinised.”

Resigned from teaching

Ms Leslie was a teacher for 16 years, latterly working with children with additional needs at Woodmill High School.

She was required to resign from her post when she was elected to the council in 2017.

Speaking following her removal from the teaching register, she said: “During my years of teaching I was never under any scrutiny as regards my professionalism and performance in the classroom.

“I took my responsibilities very seriously and never allowed politics to intrude in the teaching environment.”

