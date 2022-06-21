‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has been praised for his “selfless” work as he received an honorary degree from St Andrews University.

The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star was awarded a doctor of laws degree at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Sir Kenny joined students who missed out on in-person graduations in 2020 for the celebrations.

He received the honour for his charitable work and for his “selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities” following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

Along with wife Marina, Sir Kenny has helped raise £13 million for cancer research through the Marina Dalglish Appeal – set up following her treatment for breast cancer in 2004.

Professor Sharon Ashbrook presented Sir Kenny with his degree.

She said in her address: “Sir Kenneth is, quite simply, a footballing legend, and one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportspeople.

“The charity he founded in 2005, jointly with his wife, Marina, has raised many millions of pounds to support the treatment of, and research into, cancer.

“Sir Kenneth was manager of Liverpool during one of the club’s darkest days – the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

“Sir Kenneth was on the ground – supporting his players, visiting the injured and the families of those who had lost loved ones and attending the funerals of those who had died.

“His selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities of the city in the most difficult of times will never be forgotten.”

