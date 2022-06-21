‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 21 2022, 5.34pm Updated: June 21 2022, 6.07pm
Sir Kenny Dalglish with his honorary degree.
Sir Kenny Dalglish with his honorary degree.

Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has been praised for his “selfless” work as he received an honorary degree from St Andrews University.

The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star was awarded a doctor of laws degree at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Sir Kenny joined students who missed out on in-person graduations in 2020 for the celebrations.

He received the honour for his charitable work and for his “selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities” following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

The football star with wife Marina.
Sir Kenny has enjoyed an illustrious football career.

Along with wife Marina, Sir Kenny has helped raise £13 million for cancer research through the Marina Dalglish Appeal – set up following her treatment for breast cancer in 2004.

Professor Sharon Ashbrook presented Sir Kenny with his degree.

She said in her address: “Sir Kenneth is, quite simply, a footballing legend, and one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportspeople.

“The charity he founded in 2005, jointly with his wife, Marina, has raised many millions of pounds to support the treatment of, and research into, cancer.

Sir Kenny being honoured by the university.
The Scotland hero chats to principal Sally Mapstone.

“Sir Kenneth was manager of Liverpool during one of the club’s darkest days – the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

“Sir Kenneth was on the ground – supporting his players, visiting the injured and the families of those who had lost loved ones and attending the funerals of those who had died.

“His selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities of the city in the most difficult of times will never be forgotten.”

More pictures from Tuesday’s ceremonies

Our photographer Gareth Jennings was there to capture the best moments of the day.

Students march through the Fife town.
Brittany Barwise from Canada, who graduated in international relations sustainable development, with Sara Swenson from Utah, who graduated in international Spanish relations.
The class of 2020 graduating.
Dr Shruti Narayanswamy with mum Siva Subramaniyan Subbalakshmi and dad  Venkateswaran Narayanswamy Kavassery.
Students are celebrating their graduations.
Mattie Turner from Alabama graduated in history and maths.
Students take a break.
Selfie time.

St Andrews University: Best pictures as 2022 students enjoy final day of summer graduations

