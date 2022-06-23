Levenmouth rail link: Fears area could lose out in freight terminal plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Levenmouth rail link: Fears area could lose out in freight terminal plans

By Claire Warrender
June 23 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 23 2022, 9.35am
Allen Armstrong at the site of the old Cameron Bridge station, near Diageo's distillery.
Campaigners fear Levenmouth could lose out on plans for a freight terminal for the new railway line.

A new freight facility in the area could create jobs and help regenerate Methil Docks.

And siting it near Diageo’s vast Levenmouth operations would also remove tens of thousands of HGVs off local roads every year.

Diageo has a global supply base in Leven.

However, Network Rail confirmed it is still in talks over possible locations for a terminal for the line, which opens in 2024.

And as the biggest potential user, Diageo’s input is key.

The firm operates Europe’s largest grain distillery at Cameron Bridge, as well as a 150-acre bottling plant in Leven.

And it generates an estimated 20,000 lorry-loads each year.

But members of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign Group are concerned the drinks giant’s £150 million investment in warehousing at Cluny, near Thornton, could prove significant when it comes to locating a rail freight facility.

Would mean ‘no respite’ from HGVs

Chairman Allen Armstrong said: “It seems to be emerging that the preference for a freight location is away from Levenmouth itself.

“We understand the creosote works in Methil remains a possible alternative if a preferred option in central Fife cannot proceed.

Allen Armstrong is keen to see a freight terminal in Levenmouth.
Allen Armstrong is keen to see a freight terminal in Levenmouth. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

“But if no freight terminal appears in Levenmouth then there are several negative consequences for this area.

“Firstly, there will be no respite from the thousands of yearly HGV movements on congested local roads.

“And there will certainly be no reduction in local carbon emissions or pollution.

“There was a clear Scottish Government commitment to a freight terminal for Levenmouth.

“And this is part of the Network Rail remit for the line.

“If this does not materialise, then the associated commitment to carbon reduction also starts to look questionable.”

Network Rail: ‘Constructive discussions ongoing’

Mr Armstrong added: “The campaign understands freight requires a working partnership between state and private sector.

“But if a commercial operation is able to dictate terms of what will be a major public investment, then the community in Levenmouth will be the loser.”

Network Rail confirmed talks were ongoing.

And a spokesman said: “Network Rail is working towards delivering on the scope of the project, which is to enable a rail connection to accommodate a future rail freight terminal.

“Constructive discussion are ongoing with Diageo, Fife Council and other industry partners to assess and define the optimal location for any freight facility.”

Diageo did not respond to requests for comment.

