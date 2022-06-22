M90: Heavy traffic after crash with delays of up to 30 minutes expected By Katy Scott June 22 2022, 5.53pm Updated: June 22 2022, 6.13pm The M90 near Rosyth. Credit: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Delays are expected on the M90 after a collision on the busy Fife road. Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash near Rosyth at 4.30pm. Northbound junction two has been restricted following the incident. Traffic is heavy between Crossgates and the Forth Bridge, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected. Drivers on the M90 are advised to approach with caution and allow for extra journey time. One driver on the M90 said: “I was stuck there for about 25 minutes on my way home. “The traffic is right back past Amazon so I think people further back will be waiting much longer than I was, if they are moving at all. “There were lots of emergency workers but I couldn’t see too much. Hopefully no one has been badly hurt.” ❗️UPDATE⌚️17:45#M90 Collision #M90 Northbound Junction 2 remains restricted. Traffic remains very heavy in the area, expect delays. #drivesafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/e6a6ckmuZc — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 22, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Motorcyclist taken to hospital after M90 crash near Perth Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Driver caught doing 114mph on M90 in Kinross-shire avoids ban A9 closed southbound at Luncarty after two-car crash