M90: Heavy traffic after crash with delays of up to 30 minutes expected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delays are expected on the M90 after a collision on the busy Fife road.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash near Rosyth at 4.30pm.

Northbound junction two has been restricted following the incident.

Traffic is heavy between Crossgates and the Forth Bridge, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

Drivers on the M90 are advised to approach with caution and allow for extra journey time.

One driver on the M90 said: “I was stuck there for about 25 minutes on my way home.

“The traffic is right back past Amazon so I think people further back will be waiting much longer than I was, if they are moving at all.

“There were lots of emergency workers but I couldn’t see too much. Hopefully no one has been badly hurt.”