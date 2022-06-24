Shambolics musician’s tribute to retiring ‘gentleman’ headteacher ahead of Kirkcaldy Foodbank gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Shambolics musician’s tribute to retiring ‘gentleman’ headteacher ahead of Kirkcaldy Foodbank gig

By Michael Alexander
June 24 2022, 10.00am Updated: June 24 2022, 1.16pm
Shambolics including Darren Forbes, pictured back left
Shambolics including Darren Forbes, pictured back left

A big-hearted Fife musician, who turned to music after dropping out of high school, has praised the “gentleman” head teacher who’s helped him realise the error of his ways.

Darren Forbes, 27, singer and guitarist with Glasgow-based Fife band Shambolics, was repeatedly excluded from Kirkcaldy High School for being a “wee pain in the a***”.

His troublesome teenage behaviour meant he was “never out of” rector Derek Allan’s office before leaving school for good in 2010.

Twelve years later, however, as Darren returns to Kirkcaldy High School with Shambolics to play a charity gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, he’s delighted the private concert will also be a fitting send off for Mr Allan who’s retiring from KHS after a 40-year teaching career.

Poster for the Shambolics gig being held privately for pupils and staff at Kirkcaldy High School.

“I was quite a wee devil at high school – I was just a wee c***!,” says Darren in an exclusive interview with The Courier.

“But the teachers have kind of kept an eye on me since I left.

“Obviously I was the one who ‘wouldn’t do anything with my life’ and I’ve ended up with the band and they seem to be really proud of it.”

Why support Kirkcaldy Foodbank?

Shambolics, who supported 1990s legends Richard Ashcroft and Embrace this week, and who’ll be supporting a comeback gig for Dundee’s The View in Glasgow in December, first did a charity gig for “struggling” Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019, raising £1,300.

The 2019 fundraiser, inspired by those struggling in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall, came just months after they signed a record deal with infamous Scottish music mogul Alan McGee.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas after music fan Mr Allan, who’d been following their career, got in touch and invited them along.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Mr Allan got back in touch again last week asking if they’d like to play for pupils and staff before the end of term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it will be a fitting way to mark Mr Allan’s retiral.

“Mr Allan is a great guy,” says Darren, adding that he only taught himself to play guitar a year or so after leaving school and finding himself on the dole.

“When I first saw him years afterwards he said ‘I never knew you were into music and stuff’.

“He’d heard about the band and he came to one of the gigs.

“As I get older, I feel guilty I was such a c*** at school. I do feel really bad.

“There’s only a couple of teachers left from the time that I was there, but they’ve been so nice when I’ve been back up there to talk about the gig.”

Rector: ‘Pleasure’ to welcome Shambolics

With keyboardist Scott Williamson and sound engineer Scott Thomson also former pupils of Kirkcaldy High, and with drummer Jake Bain a former pupil of Buckhaven High School, Derek Allan told The Courier he’s looking forward to welcoming the Shambolics lads back to school as his own career draws to a close.

“I remember Darren from my early days as the new rector here and at that time I think he found it a bit difficult to find his place and be heard in an appropriate way,” says Mr Allan, recalling that Darren played bagpipes in school.

Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan is retiring after a 40 year career in education.

“He was very musical and thoughtful and I think that music became the outlet for his feelings – maybe more so than applying himself to traditional schoolwork.

“I think that Darren appreciated that I didn’t just assume he was a troublemaker and he realised that I understood he wasn’t “bad” in some way.

“I’m so pleased he has gone on to be a ‘creative’.

“He is rightly proud of his music and the band’s achievements and it will be a pleasure to welcome Darren, Scott and the guys back to their old school.”

Band ‘so supportive’ of foodbank

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Joyce Leggate says: “Darren and the band have been so supportive to Kirkcaldy Foodbank over the years and their generosity is gratefully received.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank is facing a very challenging period with a 44% increase in demand last month compared with May 2021.

“This along with a massive increase in the cost of buying food is causing the board to have to look at how we can either increase revenue or limit the support we can offer to those in greatest need.

“The Shambolics are a great band who have never forgotten their roots and do what they can to support those needing the most basic of help with food and for that we are truly grateful.”

Foodbank donations welcome

While the Kirkcaldy High School gig is private and restricted to pupils and staff only, the public are welcome to contribute to the Shambolics’ Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser.

It can be accessed via https://gofund.me/74c0f731.

FEATURE: Oasis won’t get back together – but Fife band Shambolics could be ‘one of world’s biggest bands’, says Alan McGee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]