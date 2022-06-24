Shambolics musician’s tribute to retiring ‘gentleman’ headteacher ahead of Kirkcaldy Foodbank gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A big-hearted Fife musician, who turned to music after dropping out of high school, has praised the “gentleman” head teacher who’s helped him realise the error of his ways.

Darren Forbes, 27, singer and guitarist with Glasgow-based Fife band Shambolics, was repeatedly excluded from Kirkcaldy High School for being a “wee pain in the a***”.

His troublesome teenage behaviour meant he was “never out of” rector Derek Allan’s office before leaving school for good in 2010.

Twelve years later, however, as Darren returns to Kirkcaldy High School with Shambolics to play a charity gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, he’s delighted the private concert will also be a fitting send off for Mr Allan who’s retiring from KHS after a 40-year teaching career.

“I was quite a wee devil at high school – I was just a wee c***!,” says Darren in an exclusive interview with The Courier.

“But the teachers have kind of kept an eye on me since I left.

“Obviously I was the one who ‘wouldn’t do anything with my life’ and I’ve ended up with the band and they seem to be really proud of it.”

Why support Kirkcaldy Foodbank?

Shambolics, who supported 1990s legends Richard Ashcroft and Embrace this week, and who’ll be supporting a comeback gig for Dundee’s The View in Glasgow in December, first did a charity gig for “struggling” Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019, raising £1,300.

The 2019 fundraiser, inspired by those struggling in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall, came just months after they signed a record deal with infamous Scottish music mogul Alan McGee.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas after music fan Mr Allan, who’d been following their career, got in touch and invited them along.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Mr Allan got back in touch again last week asking if they’d like to play for pupils and staff before the end of term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it will be a fitting way to mark Mr Allan’s retiral.

“Mr Allan is a great guy,” says Darren, adding that he only taught himself to play guitar a year or so after leaving school and finding himself on the dole.

“When I first saw him years afterwards he said ‘I never knew you were into music and stuff’.

“He’d heard about the band and he came to one of the gigs.

“As I get older, I feel guilty I was such a c*** at school. I do feel really bad.

“There’s only a couple of teachers left from the time that I was there, but they’ve been so nice when I’ve been back up there to talk about the gig.”

Rector: ‘Pleasure’ to welcome Shambolics

With keyboardist Scott Williamson and sound engineer Scott Thomson also former pupils of Kirkcaldy High, and with drummer Jake Bain a former pupil of Buckhaven High School, Derek Allan told The Courier he’s looking forward to welcoming the Shambolics lads back to school as his own career draws to a close.

“I remember Darren from my early days as the new rector here and at that time I think he found it a bit difficult to find his place and be heard in an appropriate way,” says Mr Allan, recalling that Darren played bagpipes in school.

“He was very musical and thoughtful and I think that music became the outlet for his feelings – maybe more so than applying himself to traditional schoolwork.

“I think that Darren appreciated that I didn’t just assume he was a troublemaker and he realised that I understood he wasn’t “bad” in some way.

“I’m so pleased he has gone on to be a ‘creative’.

“He is rightly proud of his music and the band’s achievements and it will be a pleasure to welcome Darren, Scott and the guys back to their old school.”

Band ‘so supportive’ of foodbank

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Joyce Leggate says: “Darren and the band have been so supportive to Kirkcaldy Foodbank over the years and their generosity is gratefully received.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank is facing a very challenging period with a 44% increase in demand last month compared with May 2021.

“This along with a massive increase in the cost of buying food is causing the board to have to look at how we can either increase revenue or limit the support we can offer to those in greatest need.

“The Shambolics are a great band who have never forgotten their roots and do what they can to support those needing the most basic of help with food and for that we are truly grateful.”

Foodbank donations welcome

While the Kirkcaldy High School gig is private and restricted to pupils and staff only, the public are welcome to contribute to the Shambolics’ Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser.

It can be accessed via https://gofund.me/74c0f731.