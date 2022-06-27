Anger after ‘dastardly’ theft of hundreds of flowers from Fife park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of flowers have been stolen from a Fife park just days after they were planted.

The mean theft from Letham Glen in Leven has been branded absolutely disgraceful as more people enjoy the outdoors post lockdown.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson said he was disgusted by the act, which happened sometime over the weekend.

“It’s a dastardly thing to do and really unacceptable,” he said.

Fife Council gardeners are said to be upset that the blooms they planted just last week have been dug up.

And local people have reacted angrily, with many taking to Facebook to express their disappointment.

They said it was ridiculous, shocking and anti-social.

CCTV cameras to be introduced at Letham Glen

Mr Davidson added: “It’s absolutely disgusting. Hundreds of plants have gone missing

“We’re spending this money on the town, trying to get things better after Covid.

“What chance have you got?”

Mobile CCTV cameras are being introduced in Levenmouth to cover anti-social hotspot areas and Letham Glen is one of the planned locations.

“If anyone tries it again, the chances are they’ll be caught,” Mr Davidson said.

“It really devalues everybody’s lives when people do something like that.

“We’re trying to build spirit in Levenmouth and we want it to be a nice place for visitors to come .

“This doesn’t help with that. I’m really upset about it.”

‘Saddened and disappointed’

Fife Council’s grounds maintenance manager Scott Clelland is also “saddened and disappointed”.

He said: “We work hard to keep our parks and open spaces well presented for the enjoyment of everyone.

“It’s upsetting for those who visit the park and the grounds maintenance staff when work is deliberately targeted.

“This has been reported to local police and we’ll restore the affected areas.”