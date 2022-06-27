Anger after ‘dastardly’ theft of hundreds of flowers from Fife park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Anger after ‘dastardly’ theft of hundreds of flowers from Fife park

By Claire Warrender
June 27 2022, 4.57pm Updated: June 27 2022, 7.15pm
Letham Glen flowers were stolen at the weekend
Letham Glen, Leven, in the spring,

Hundreds of flowers have been stolen from a Fife park just days after they were planted.

The mean theft from Letham Glen in Leven has been branded absolutely disgraceful as more people enjoy the outdoors post lockdown.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson said he was disgusted by the act, which happened sometime over the weekend.

Letham Glen is a popular walking and play area.

“It’s a dastardly thing to do and really unacceptable,” he said.

Fife Council gardeners are said to be upset that the blooms they planted just last week have been dug up.

And local people have reacted angrily, with many taking to Facebook to express their disappointment.

They said it was ridiculous, shocking and anti-social.

CCTV cameras to be introduced at Letham Glen

Mr Davidson added: “It’s absolutely disgusting. Hundreds of plants have gone missing

“We’re spending this money on the town, trying to get things better after Covid.

“What chance have you got?”

Councillor Colin Davidson is appalled.

Mobile CCTV cameras are being introduced in Levenmouth to cover anti-social hotspot areas and Letham Glen is one of the planned locations.

“If anyone tries it again, the chances are they’ll be caught,” Mr Davidson said.

“It really devalues everybody’s lives when people do something like that.

“We’re trying to build spirit in Levenmouth and we want it to be a nice place for visitors to come .

“This doesn’t help with that. I’m really upset about it.”

‘Saddened and disappointed’

Fife Council’s grounds maintenance manager Scott Clelland is also “saddened and disappointed”.

He said: “We work hard to keep our parks and open spaces well presented for the enjoyment of everyone.

“It’s upsetting for those who visit the park and the grounds maintenance staff when work is deliberately targeted.

“This has been reported to local police and we’ll restore the affected areas.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

