Isle of May nature reserve to be closed to visitors over bird flu fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Isle of May nature reserve to be closed to visitors over bird flu fears

By Matteo Bell
June 27 2022, 4.28pm
The Isle of May.
The Isle of May.

A Fife nature reserve home to 80,000 puffins has banned visitors due to fears of a bird flu outbreak.

No members of the public will be allowed on the the Isle of May, off the Forth River, from July 1.

NatureScot made the announcement on Monday, saying the decision was made to prevent visitors unknowingly spreading avian flu to the island’s wildlife.

Unprecedented numbers” of wild birds have been reported dead due to the virus in recent months.

A puffin on the Isle of May.

The Isle of May is home to almost 300 species of seabird, including puffins, razorbills, shags, guillemots and oystercatchers.

During the summer breeding months it becomes a popular tourist destination, with daily ferries taking visitors across to spot some of the 200,000 seabirds.

An Arctic tern on the island.

While ferries will still be allowed to take visitors on cruises around the island, they will be banned from letting anyone land from the start of next month.

It is not known how long the ban will be imposed.

So far, no cases of avian flu have been recorded on the Isle of May.

NatureScot has also decided to close Noss National Nature Reserve, located on the Shetland island of Bressay.

NatureScot ‘increasingly concerned’ about bird flu on Isle of May

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s deputy director of nature and climate change, said: “The decision to close these reserves has not been taken lightly, but we are increasingly concerned about the devastating impact avian flu is having in Scotland, particularly on our seabird colonies.

“Our island reserves in particular are a haven for internationally important bird populations.”

The Isle of May.

She added: “The situation has been rapidly evolving and deteriorating, and we feel at this time that restricting access to these sites, and reducing it at others, is a precautionary but proportionate approach that gives us the best chance of reducing the spread of the virus and its impact.

“We recognise that this will be disappointing for those planning a visit but we hope people understand that this is about protecting our precious seabird populations for the future.

“Visitors will still be able to enjoy the summer seabird spectacle at both island reserves by taking round-island trips without coming ashore, and at other reserves by viewing from a short distance without crossing through colony areas.

“We will be keeping the situation under regular review over the coming weeks.”

‘Massive impact’

Anstruther Pleasure Cruises offers trips to the island.

Owner Alec Gardner is concerned about what this means for his business.

He said: “I’m not surprised to hear about the decision.

“Obviously it’s going to have a massive impact on us.

“We do daily landing trips and we’re fully booked for the next few weeks.

“We’re still going to do round the island trips but I’m not sure whether our customers will be satisfied with that.

“We’ve not been told when people will be allowed back on the island, but the indication is that it will be a relatively short time.”

Meet the Isle of May workers who protect our puffins

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]