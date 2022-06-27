Woman, 67, dies in A92 crash near Cupar By Amie Flett June 27 2022, 6.23pm Updated: June 27 2022, 9.20pm 0 Police closed off a section of the A92 in both directions as emergency services responded to the crash. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Woman, 67, dies following car accident in Fife Section of A92 in Fife closed for several hours after crash Motorcyclist, 48, dies in fatal road crash near A83 Major rail line reopens south of Edinburgh after lorry crash