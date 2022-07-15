James Yorkston: Why I’m taking Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer on tour!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Yorkston: Why I’m taking Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer on tour!

By Michael Alexander
July 15 2022, 7.00am
James Yorkson.
Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer has been a fixture and fitting of the Fife music scene since James Yorkston began to curate and host the eclectic club nights at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy in 2015.

Now, having gone online during the pandemic and having also seen the occasional performance in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Tae Sup is going on tour for the first time in July and September.

Starting on July 21 at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews, then trips that week to Shetland, Inverness and Peebles, the first tour will star Gruff Rhys, Salena Godden and Brighde Chaimbeul plus Yorkston himself.

The second tour featuring Josie Long, Jeffrey Lewis, Kathryn Joseph, plus Yorkston again, will take place from September 21, taking in the same venues.

‘Quite simple’ idea

Speaking to The Courier, Yorkston said the idea for the tour was “quite simple”.

“Choose some people and some acts who I like and whose work I really like and then just go for a wee road trip with them!” he says.

“It’s just fun – getting to hang out with great artists, great musicians, great poets.

“As a musician there’s a connection between musicians that perhaps you don’t get with folk who don’t do music.

“It’s understanding the reason why you do music as a living. So getting to hang out with folk for four or five days is great fun.

“That fun between the musicians and the artists will hopefully transfer to the audiences as well. “They’ll be very special shows!”

Stripped back and relaxed

It’s the stripped back, eclectic and relaxed nature of the Tae Sup shows that appeals to audiences and artists alike.

Gruff Rhys and Brighde Chaimbeul, for example, appeared together at a 2019 Tae Sup.

Given they had all got on so well and enjoyed performing together, James says it was “too good an opportunity to miss” having them back on the same bill.

James laughs, however, when asked about the logistics of travelling from St Andrews to Shetland to Inverness to Peebles over the course of four days.

“It’s a lot of mileage!” he says.

“Fortunately we have a driver coming with us. We’ll be flying from Aberdeen to Shetland.

“But I’ve only just realised the mileage when booking hotels. Inverness to Peebles! That’ll be quite a journey!

“But I’m looking forward to it, Even the A9. I think if I drove up and down it every day I’d be sick of it, but because I’m very rarely on it, I’m kind of looking forward to that as well. It’s  a beautiful stretch of road.”

Novel release in autumn

James has been keeping busy in recent months whether that be tinkering in his East Neuk studio or preparing for tours.

James Yorkston

He loves the peace and quiet so, in a strange way, actually enjoyed the lockdowns, he says.

He put out an album of electronic music on Bandcamp earlier this year and has a new album coming out next year.

He’s also looking forward to the release of his third book/second novel The Book of the Gaels in September.

It’s set in Ireland in the mid-1970s where he used to spend a lot of time as a family.

“It’s kind of based around the area that we lived in,” he says. “But then it goes into all sorts of other darker places that are definitely fiction.”

Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer on Tour: July 21, Byre Theatre, St Andrews, https://byretheatre.com/shows/james-yorkstons-tae-sup-wi-a-fifer-3/

Tags

Conversation

