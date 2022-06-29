Fife Facebook page set up to help dying friend becomes worldwide lifeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Facebook page set up to help dying friend becomes worldwide lifeline

By Claire Warrender
June 29 2022, 5.55am Updated: June 29 2022, 9.07am
Susie Hamlin, left, and Shona Jones grew up together.
A Fife community Facebook page set up to lift the spirits of a dying friend is still changing lives five years on.

Shona Jones started Elie and Earlsferry Photos when her best friend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and became too ill to travel.

Susie Hamlin had lived in Leeds for many years but really missed the East Neuk village she still called home.

Shona started Elie and Earlsferry Photos to keep Susie going when she was ill. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.

And the regular online pictures of her old stomping ground made the world of difference to her in her final months.

The page now has more than 3,000 members, many of whom say it keeps them going in their hour of need.

It assisted people struggling with the Covid lockdown and gave comfort when they couldn’t attend funerals.

Susie Hamlin in Elie, her favourite place.
And it enabled a terminally ill Cheshire woman to fulfil her dying wish just weeks before she passed away.

The page is now helping Susie’s devastated husband raise £10,000 for MND research.

Shona said: “It doesn’t cost anything to do and it brings so much joy.

“It was set up for Susie but the legacy is long-lasting.”

‘The response was phenomenal’

Shona and Susie became best friends at the age of 12 and remained close through university and into adulthood.

Susie moved to Leeds for work and met and married husband John.

She and Shona were godmothers to each other’s children and she returned to the village regularly.

Shona Jones helps keep Elie in the picture through Elie and Earlsferry Photos
Shona Jones helps keep Elie in the picture. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

However, things changed in 2016 when, within six months of running her first marathon, Susie’s speech became slurred.

Her symptoms progressed quickly and she was diagnosed with MND.

She managed return to Elie for one last get-together before she died, aged 45, in April 2018.

Her children Millie and Harry were just 13 and eight.

Susie, left, with daughter Millie, and Shona with her daughter Orla.
Shona, who runs Carol’s ice cream shop, said: “Elie was her most favourite place and we knew it was the last time she would be here.

“She was so devastated when she couldn’t travel. She missed Elie so much.

“That’s how the Facebook page came about. When I put a call out for photos of the village the response was phenomenal.

“We now have followers all around the world, including locals, ex-pats, people whose granny used to live here and people who come on holiday.”

Elie and Earlsferry Photos continues to enrich lives

Elie and Earlsferry Photos is continuing to work its magic, enriching the lives of its followers.

“We had a young man in the village who died during Covid and no-one could go to his funeral,” said Shona.

Earlsferry Beach.
“Through Elie and Earlsferry Photos, lots of people all over the world lit candles and posted photographs of them.

“It was a great comfort to his mum and dad.”

The effort also brings rewards for Shona.

“Just the other day, a lady came into the shop to say thank you,” she said.

“She lives in the USA and said when she couldn’t travel during lockdown Elie and Earlsferry Photos saved her sanity.”

Fulfilling a dying wish thanks to Elie and Earlsferry Photos

Another poignant story involved the dying wish of Cheshire woman Ruth Johnstone.

She feared she would be unable to fulfil her dream of visiting Lady’s Tower in Elie.

A terminal lung cancer diagnosis meant she needed a mobility scooter to get around and it wasn’t suitable for the rough terrain leading to the tower.

Elie and Earlsferry Photos helped Ruth fulfil her dying wish.
But a plea on the Elie and Earlsferry Photos page, which Ruth followed, saw villagers rally round.

And Claire Pollock of Ardross Farm offered the use of a vehicle to drive her there.

“She was able to spend some time there with her husband before she died and her ashes are now scattered there,” said Shona.

“The page is really making a difference to people and that’s what it’s all about.”

Fundraising in Susie’s memory

Shona now hopes the community will get behind Susie’s husband John as he raises money for a state-of-the-art MND care centre in Leeds and for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

He plans to walk from Melrose Rugby Club, where Doddie started his career, to Headingly rugby ground in Leeds.

Headingly is home to Leeds Rhinos, the home club of former England rugby star Rob Burrow, who also has MND.

Part of John’s training will involve a 10k run around Elie in August, with the support of local running group The Ainster Haddies.

Shona said: “The loss of Susie has had a profound effect on her family.

“And this run will mark what would have been her 50th birthday and her and John’s 20th wedding anniversary.”

John’s fundraising page can be found here.

