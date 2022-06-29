Fife Facebook page set up to help dying friend becomes worldwide lifeline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community Facebook page set up to lift the spirits of a dying friend is still changing lives five years on.

Shona Jones started Elie and Earlsferry Photos when her best friend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and became too ill to travel.

Susie Hamlin had lived in Leeds for many years but really missed the East Neuk village she still called home.

And the regular online pictures of her old stomping ground made the world of difference to her in her final months.

The page now has more than 3,000 members, many of whom say it keeps them going in their hour of need.

It assisted people struggling with the Covid lockdown and gave comfort when they couldn’t attend funerals.

And it enabled a terminally ill Cheshire woman to fulfil her dying wish just weeks before she passed away.

The page is now helping Susie’s devastated husband raise £10,000 for MND research.

Shona said: “It doesn’t cost anything to do and it brings so much joy.

“It was set up for Susie but the legacy is long-lasting.”

‘The response was phenomenal’

Shona and Susie became best friends at the age of 12 and remained close through university and into adulthood.

Susie moved to Leeds for work and met and married husband John.

She and Shona were godmothers to each other’s children and she returned to the village regularly.

However, things changed in 2016 when, within six months of running her first marathon, Susie’s speech became slurred.

Her symptoms progressed quickly and she was diagnosed with MND.

She managed return to Elie for one last get-together before she died, aged 45, in April 2018.

Her children Millie and Harry were just 13 and eight.

Shona, who runs Carol’s ice cream shop, said: “Elie was her most favourite place and we knew it was the last time she would be here.

“She was so devastated when she couldn’t travel. She missed Elie so much.

“That’s how the Facebook page came about. When I put a call out for photos of the village the response was phenomenal.

“We now have followers all around the world, including locals, ex-pats, people whose granny used to live here and people who come on holiday.”

Elie and Earlsferry Photos continues to enrich lives

Elie and Earlsferry Photos is continuing to work its magic, enriching the lives of its followers.

“We had a young man in the village who died during Covid and no-one could go to his funeral,” said Shona.

“Through Elie and Earlsferry Photos, lots of people all over the world lit candles and posted photographs of them.

“It was a great comfort to his mum and dad.”

The effort also brings rewards for Shona.

“Just the other day, a lady came into the shop to say thank you,” she said.

“She lives in the USA and said when she couldn’t travel during lockdown Elie and Earlsferry Photos saved her sanity.”

Fulfilling a dying wish thanks to Elie and Earlsferry Photos

Another poignant story involved the dying wish of Cheshire woman Ruth Johnstone.

She feared she would be unable to fulfil her dream of visiting Lady’s Tower in Elie.

A terminal lung cancer diagnosis meant she needed a mobility scooter to get around and it wasn’t suitable for the rough terrain leading to the tower.

But a plea on the Elie and Earlsferry Photos page, which Ruth followed, saw villagers rally round.

And Claire Pollock of Ardross Farm offered the use of a vehicle to drive her there.

“She was able to spend some time there with her husband before she died and her ashes are now scattered there,” said Shona.

“The page is really making a difference to people and that’s what it’s all about.”

Fundraising in Susie’s memory

Shona now hopes the community will get behind Susie’s husband John as he raises money for a state-of-the-art MND care centre in Leeds and for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

He plans to walk from Melrose Rugby Club, where Doddie started his career, to Headingly rugby ground in Leeds.

Headingly is home to Leeds Rhinos, the home club of former England rugby star Rob Burrow, who also has MND.

Part of John’s training will involve a 10k run around Elie in August, with the support of local running group The Ainster Haddies.

Shona said: “The loss of Susie has had a profound effect on her family.

“And this run will mark what would have been her 50th birthday and her and John’s 20th wedding anniversary.”

John’s fundraising page can be found here.