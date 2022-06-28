Girl, 15, rescued from water off Burntisland coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage girl was rescued from off the coast of Burntisland in Fife.

The 15-year-old had to be rescued late on Tuesday morning, sparking a response by multiple emergency services.

Fire engines, police cars, an ambulance and coastguard helicopter were all on the scene, near to Burntisland Harbour.

The teen has been taken to hospital.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Kinghorn lifeboat was launched after an alert at 11.20am reporting a person in the water at Burntisland.”

They added: “The crew was involved in the rescue of the individual and have since stood down.”

Two fire crews at Burntisland coast

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it despatched two fire crews, one from Burntisland and another from Kirkcaldy station, following a request by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to concerns for a person at Burntisland Harbour at around 12.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital.”