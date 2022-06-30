The Open at St Andrews: Fears thousands of visitors will be left high and dry by swimming pool opening hours cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Open at St Andrews: Fears thousands of visitors will be left high and dry by swimming pool opening hours cuts

By Claire Warrender
June 30 2022, 5.54am Updated: June 30 2022, 9.07am
East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews.
Campaigners have called for an urgent extension to opening hours at St Andrews swimming pool as the town prepares for an influx of visitors for The Open.

Queues of families built up outside the centre during the Easter holidays as youngsters tried to take advantage of a free swim offer from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

And many missed out as available places were quickly filled.

Gina Logan led a protest at Cupar Sports Centre. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Swimmers in Cupar face an identical problem, with both pools open just 65 hours a week.

This compares to 90 hours at the other eight centres in Fife.

Those campaigning to increase availability fear even more children will face problems in the summer holidays, which begin on Friday.

And the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on the area for the golf in a few days may also face disappointment.

Former swimming instructor Gina Logan, who was sacked after organising a protest against the Cupar Sports Centre hours, said she was very angry.

“St Andrews will be filled with tourists, many of them in caravan sites just half a mile from the town’s swimming pool,” she said.

“Yet they’ll be told, sorry, you can’t get access because we’re closed.”

Open visitors ‘could be turned away’ from swimming

Gina is chairwoman of Cupar Community Council, where members are angry that local children are being “short-changed”.

“We’re keeping up the fight,” she said.

“It’s about inequality. We pay the same taxes as everyone else in Fife so why should we put up with reduced hours?”

The campaign is backed by north-east Fife Liberal Democrat councillors.

St Andrews Open swimming pools cuts will bite
A protest at Cupar Sports Centre in February. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

They have held meetings with Fife Council and the trust in a bid to secure increased opening.

The council’s Lib Dem leader Jonny Tepp said: “We are calling on the trust and the council to act urgently to extend opening hours.

“People in north-east Fife have been disadvantaged for too long with less opportunity to enjoy leisure facilities, and swimming pools in particular, than people elsewhere in Fife.

“The logic for the reduced opening times has led to a vicious cycle.

“And I’m glad the trust has recognised this needs to change.

“In order to create a sustainable service local people need access times which fit around their lives.”

And Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy warned: “Unless opening times are extended we could see some people being turned away because there simply isn’t enough capacity.”

Council and trust ‘still recovering from Covid challenges’

Fife Council said it would take a while to recover fully from the challenges of Covid.

However, head of communities and neighbourhoods Paul Vaughan said the council and the trust was working together on the issue.

“We’ve provided support of several million pounds to support the trusts, helping cover costs due to reduced income,” he said.

We understand the trust is reviewing opening hours,”

Paul Vaughan, Fife Council.

“Fife is one of the first areas to fully reopen all its leisure centres and welcome people back. However, it will take time to fully recover.

“We understand the trust is reviewing opening hours across Fife with the aim of returning to pre-pandemic operating hours as soon as it is practical to do so.”

Meanwhile, the GoFife website includes a list of family-friendly activities to try over the summer.

In addition to the splash-out-for-nowt swimming offer, families can take advantage of free racquet sports and football.

For full details visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk or go.fife.scot

