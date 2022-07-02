Paco Graff in Pittenweem: Check out the new ‘masterpiece’ overlooking East Neuk tidal pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Paco Graff in Pittenweem: Check out the new ‘masterpiece’ overlooking East Neuk tidal pool

By Claire Warrender
July 2 2022, 5.59am
Paco Graff was in Pittenweem to create a stunning artwork.
Bill Watson, of the West Braes Project, loves the artwork.

Stunning new artwork is set to become a popular attraction at one of Fife’s best beauty spots.

Ian Tayac’s colourful puffins, seals and whales are the latest in a series of measures to improve the West Braes in Pittenweem.

Hailed as a masterpiece, the work now overlooks the Pittenweem tidal pool that has proved popular with wild swimmers since it reopened last year.

The Paco Graff Pittenweem work includes a huge puffin
A stunning puffin forms an eye-catching part of the Paco Graff Pittenweem work. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

And it sits alongside crazy golf and other attractions above the East Neuk harbour.

Better known as Paco Graff, Ian was called in by Bill Watson, chairman of the West Braes Project.

And the Auchterhouse artist’s work has been much admired since it was unveiled earlier this week.

Bill said: “He’s created this masterpiece.

“It’s a nod to the sea and our heritage and we just love it.”

Paco Graff Pittenweem work complements the tidal pool

The volunteers of Pittenweem’s West Braes Project have been renovating the area since 2016.

And their biggest project by far was to return the historic tidal pool to its former glory.

A huge seal is a great addition to Paco Graff Pittenweem murals.
Bill tries to stare down a seal while examining the Paco Graff Pittenweem work. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
Whales and seabirds are also featured. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

The group secured £270,000 of funding to restore the attraction, which was a huge draw for families until it fell out of favour in the 1980s.

It officially reopened in August 2021 and has been well used ever since.

Pittenweem tidal pool. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

However, the volunteers acknowledged the shelter on the braes was less than attractive.

“It was quite bare and austere looking and it didn’t look great,” said Bill.

“Our former chairman David Thomson suggested asking Paco Graff if he could do something with it.

“And this is the result – it’s great”.

‘It’s such a nice place I didn’t want to finish’

The artist asked members what they would like and they asked for a sea theme.

The murals feature creatures found in the Forth on one side of the shelter and pictures relating to the village’s heritage on the other.

The shelter is much brighter thanks to Paco Graff. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Puffins found on the Isle of May, seven miles offshore from Pittenweem, also feature.

Bill added: “He’s a very talented man and he’s really added something to that beautiful spot.

“There are a lot of people already saying they want to come and see it.”

And Paco Graff is also pleased with the end result.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure painting there.

“It’s such a nice place I didn’t want to finish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]