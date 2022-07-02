Paco Graff in Pittenweem: Check out the new ‘masterpiece’ overlooking East Neuk tidal pool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stunning new artwork is set to become a popular attraction at one of Fife’s best beauty spots.

Ian Tayac’s colourful puffins, seals and whales are the latest in a series of measures to improve the West Braes in Pittenweem.

Hailed as a masterpiece, the work now overlooks the Pittenweem tidal pool that has proved popular with wild swimmers since it reopened last year.

And it sits alongside crazy golf and other attractions above the East Neuk harbour.

Better known as Paco Graff, Ian was called in by Bill Watson, chairman of the West Braes Project.

And the Auchterhouse artist’s work has been much admired since it was unveiled earlier this week.

Bill said: “He’s created this masterpiece.

“It’s a nod to the sea and our heritage and we just love it.”

Paco Graff Pittenweem work complements the tidal pool

The volunteers of Pittenweem’s West Braes Project have been renovating the area since 2016.

And their biggest project by far was to return the historic tidal pool to its former glory.

The group secured £270,000 of funding to restore the attraction, which was a huge draw for families until it fell out of favour in the 1980s.

It officially reopened in August 2021 and has been well used ever since.

However, the volunteers acknowledged the shelter on the braes was less than attractive.

“It was quite bare and austere looking and it didn’t look great,” said Bill.

“Our former chairman David Thomson suggested asking Paco Graff if he could do something with it.

“And this is the result – it’s great”.

‘It’s such a nice place I didn’t want to finish’

The artist asked members what they would like and they asked for a sea theme.

The murals feature creatures found in the Forth on one side of the shelter and pictures relating to the village’s heritage on the other.

Puffins found on the Isle of May, seven miles offshore from Pittenweem, also feature.

Bill added: “He’s a very talented man and he’s really added something to that beautiful spot.

“There are a lot of people already saying they want to come and see it.”

And Paco Graff is also pleased with the end result.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure painting there.

“It’s such a nice place I didn’t want to finish.”