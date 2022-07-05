Huge crowds expected as Burntisland Highland Games returns after three-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Massive crowds are expected at Scotland’s second oldest Highland games on July 18.

Visitors will join locals for the 370th Burntisland Highland Games for the first time since 2019.

And former Burntisland residents are expected to return “home” for the annual exiles reception.

Covid put paid to the event in 2020 and 2021 so organisers are determined to make this year’s one to remember.

It starts with the reception in the Burgh Chambers, which is also attended by Provost Jim Leishman and other dignitaries.

Then, at 11.45am, Burntisland and District Pipe Band will lead a parade to the games arena on the Links.

Summer king and queen Jacye Haston and Summer Lee and the rest of the royal party will also be joined by other community groups, games chieftan David Adamson and this year’s honorary chieftan Tom Courts.

And the games will formally open at noon.

Binn Race and 12-week funfair

The programme in the arena includes Highland dancing, piping, cycling and running.

And the ever-popular heavy events are always a highlight of the Burntisland proceedings.

Meanwhile, the annual Binn race sees local runners tackling a gruelling route up the nearby Binn Hill.

The event founded in 1652 and only Ceres Highland Games has been running longer.

Burntisland has the added attraction of the 12-week long summer fairground and a bustling market.

Organisers warn the town can be very busy on games day, traditionally held on the first Monday of the trades fortnight.

There is limited local car parking but the railway station is within walking distance of the town centre.

Buses also stop close to the Links and the High Street.