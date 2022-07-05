Huge crowds expected as Burntisland Highland Games returns after three-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huge crowds expected as Burntisland Highland Games returns after three-year break

By Claire Warrender
July 5 2022, 12.02pm Updated: July 5 2022, 1.55pm
A parade kicks off Burntisland Highland Games.
Burntisland and District Pipe Band will lead the parade to the games arena. Picture Steve MacDougall.

Massive crowds are expected at Scotland’s second oldest Highland games on July 18.

Visitors will join locals for the 370th Burntisland Highland Games for the first time since 2019.

And former Burntisland residents are expected to return “home” for the annual exiles reception.

Highland dancers take to the stage at a previous Burntisland Highland Games. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Covid put paid to the event in 2020 and 2021 so organisers are determined to make this year’s one to remember.

It starts with the reception in the Burgh Chambers, which is also attended by Provost Jim Leishman and other dignitaries.

Then, at 11.45am, Burntisland and District Pipe Band will lead a parade to the games arena on the Links.

Summer king and queen Jacye Haston and Summer Lee and the rest of the royal party will also be joined by other community groups, games chieftan David Adamson and this year’s honorary chieftan Tom Courts.

And the games will formally open at noon.

Binn Race and 12-week funfair

The programme in the arena includes Highland dancing, piping, cycling and running.

And the ever-popular heavy events are always a highlight of the Burntisland proceedings.

Meanwhile, the annual Binn race sees local runners tackling a gruelling route up the nearby Binn Hill.

Burntisland Highland Games always attracts a large crowd. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The event founded in 1652 and only Ceres Highland Games has been running longer.

Burntisland has the added attraction of the 12-week long summer fairground and a bustling market.

Organisers warn the town can be very busy on games day, traditionally held on the first Monday of the trades fortnight.

There is limited local car parking but the railway station is within walking distance of the town centre.

Buses also stop close to the Links and the High Street.

