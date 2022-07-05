Leslie Gala wins £7k donation to return with a bang after eight-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leslie Gala wins £7k donation to return with a bang after eight-year break

By Alasdair Clark
July 5 2022, 10.38am Updated: July 5 2022, 11.00am
The Leslie Gala parade
The Leslie Gala parade was a popular event.

Leslie Gala has secured a £7,640 donation, which organisers say will allow them to bring the event back with a bang.

Skene Trust, the charitable arm of Fife-based Skene Group, made the donation in a bid to help the event return after around an eight-year break from the village.

Organisers say the money has been an incredible boost and will allow them to run the gala better than ever.

Gayle Wilson, one of the volunteers helping to bring the gala back, said: “Securing funding from Skene has been an incredible boost for us this year, especially with this being the first year back after Leslie not having a gala for around eight years.”

Leslie Gala in 2006.

The gala committee approached the Skene Trust with a budget for different elements of the event, with the company agreeing to cover the costs.

Gayle added: “We are incredibly grateful as if it wasn’t for their support we wouldn’t be able to bring the gala back with the bang we aim to do this year.

“Anyone attending the gala and who has attended in previous years will be pleased to know we have secured the likes of the wrestlers from W3L wrestling who had been a regular for many years.

“Bedlam Promotions will be back again with a selection of rides and bouncy castles for all ages to enjoy.”

Local business gives back to community

Neil Skene, managing director of the Skene Group, said: “The Skene Trust has existed since 2010 and we’ve contributed £222,000 into Leslie for various different things, the latest one is the gala.

“We have a local quarry in Leslie, Lomond Quarry, and that’s where the funding comes from to assist with local projects.

“As long as the quarry exists then the trust will exist.”

Neil says he will be delighted to see the gala return.

“Coronavirus has been sore on everyone, especially the kids,” he added.

“We’re delighted the gala is back on the scene.”

