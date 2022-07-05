Leslie Gala wins £7k donation to return with a bang after eight-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leslie Gala has secured a £7,640 donation, which organisers say will allow them to bring the event back with a bang.

Skene Trust, the charitable arm of Fife-based Skene Group, made the donation in a bid to help the event return after around an eight-year break from the village.

Organisers say the money has been an incredible boost and will allow them to run the gala better than ever.

Gayle Wilson, one of the volunteers helping to bring the gala back, said: “Securing funding from Skene has been an incredible boost for us this year, especially with this being the first year back after Leslie not having a gala for around eight years.”

The gala committee approached the Skene Trust with a budget for different elements of the event, with the company agreeing to cover the costs.

Gayle added: “We are incredibly grateful as if it wasn’t for their support we wouldn’t be able to bring the gala back with the bang we aim to do this year.

“Anyone attending the gala and who has attended in previous years will be pleased to know we have secured the likes of the wrestlers from W3L wrestling who had been a regular for many years.

“Bedlam Promotions will be back again with a selection of rides and bouncy castles for all ages to enjoy.”

Local business gives back to community

Neil Skene, managing director of the Skene Group, said: “The Skene Trust has existed since 2010 and we’ve contributed £222,000 into Leslie for various different things, the latest one is the gala.

“We have a local quarry in Leslie, Lomond Quarry, and that’s where the funding comes from to assist with local projects.

“As long as the quarry exists then the trust will exist.”

Neil says he will be delighted to see the gala return.

“Coronavirus has been sore on everyone, especially the kids,” he added.

“We’re delighted the gala is back on the scene.”