Outdoor hut built by Fife volunteers set on fire on Lochore island

An outdoor hut built by volunteers on an island in Lochore Meadows Country Park has been destroyed after being set on fire.

Fire services were called to the Fife country park at around 5.30pm on Monday following reports of a fire on Tod Island.

The round house, which has been used by Fife Council’s outdoor education team to support thousands of young people, was destroyed in the blaze.

The incident follows a string of vandalism at Lochore, including people defecating around the park.

A spokesperson for Fife Council’s Outdoor Education Fife said: “We are disappointed to announce that on Monday evening our round house located on Tod Island was set on fire and destroyed.

“The round house…has been integral to our outdoor learning activities that we deliver, including bush craft and teambuilding sessions, and used by thousands of young people over the years.

“Unfortunately we have had more and more irresponsible behaviour over the last two years with people accessing the island and vandalising our camp set-up including burning our log store and kitchen and defecating around the camp.

“We are disappointed and sad that this has now happened.”

‘Mindless act of vandalism’

Fife Council community manager Sarah Roxburgh said she was “shocked and saddened” by the loss.

She said: “This mindless act of vandalism is a real blight on our community and has destroyed an asset that was integral to outdoor learning activities.

“The team are determined to re-build bigger and better and we will work with our safer communities team and local police to help prevent any future incidents.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at around 5.30pm on Monday to reports of a fire on Tod Island in Lochore Meadows Country Park.

“One crew was immobilised from Lochgelly fire station and arrived at the scene at 5.48pm.

“We left the scene at 6.36pm.

“Police were informed of the incident.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.