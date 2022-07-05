Outdoor hut built by Fife volunteers set on fire on Lochore island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Outdoor hut built by Fife volunteers set on fire on Lochore island

By Amie Flett
July 5 2022, 6.34pm Updated: July 5 2022, 7.13pm
Before and after the outdoor hut was destroyed at Lochore Meadows Country Park.

An outdoor hut built by volunteers on an island in Lochore Meadows Country Park has been destroyed after being set on fire.

Fire services were called to the Fife country park at around 5.30pm on Monday following reports of a fire on Tod Island.

The round house, which has been used by Fife Council’s outdoor education team to support thousands of young people, was destroyed in the blaze.

Fire fighters examining the hut after it was destroyed.

The incident follows a string of vandalism at Lochore, including people defecating around the park.

A spokesperson for Fife Council’s Outdoor Education Fife said: “We are disappointed to announce that on Monday evening our round house located on Tod Island was set on fire and destroyed.

“The round house…has been integral to our outdoor learning activities that we deliver, including bush craft and teambuilding sessions, and used by thousands of young people over the years.

The hut was set on fire on Monday evening.

“Unfortunately we have had more and more irresponsible behaviour over the last two years with people accessing the island and vandalising our camp set-up including burning our log store and kitchen and defecating around the camp.

“We are disappointed and sad that this has now happened.”

‘Mindless act of vandalism’

Fife Council community manager Sarah Roxburgh said she was “shocked and saddened” by the loss.

She said: “This mindless act of vandalism is a real blight on our community and has destroyed an asset that was integral to outdoor learning activities.

“The team are determined to re-build bigger and better and we will work with our safer communities team and local police to help prevent any future incidents.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at around 5.30pm on Monday to reports of a fire on Tod Island in Lochore Meadows Country Park.

“One crew was immobilised from Lochgelly fire station and arrived at the scene at 5.48pm.

“We left the scene at 6.36pm.

“Police were informed of the incident.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

