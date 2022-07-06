M90: Video shows motorist driving wrong way near Forth Road Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A video shared online shows the moment a motorist drove the wrong way along the busy M90 near the Forth Road Bridge.

The incident, which was reported to police, happened at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

A witness told The Courier the driver continued on the wrong side of the motorway for some distance, despite attempts by other road users to warn them.

Ricardo Alvarado, who shared footage, says the car almost collided head on with two other vehicles just before it passed him.

Near miss

He said: “I put the hazard lights on and prepared to take evasive action as she approached us but she continued in the hard shoulder instead and immediately after there was almost another near miss with a lorry.”

Ricardo believes the car eventually came to stop at Junction 1A just before the Forth Road Bridge.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.15pm on Tuesday July 5 police received a report of a car traveling the wrong way on the M90 near South Queensferry.

“Officers attended and carried out a search, but no trace of any vehicle was found.”