What is a college travel and tourism course? Experts explain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News Fife

What is a college travel and tourism course? Experts explain

In partnership with Fife College
July 11 2022, 9.00am
Travel and tourism course students at Fife College, Scotland.
Travel and tourism course students at Fife College.

If you’ve dreamed of a career filled with jet-setting, understanding other cultures and showing visitors the best of where you live, the tourism and travel industry might be right up your street.

Whether you are a teenager looking to start a fulfilling career or someone looking to switch to something new, getting skills and qualifications relating to the industry can give you a leg up when it comes to finding a job.

But what do you learn on a travel and tourism course at college? We asked the experts at Fife College, which runs a range of courses around tourism and travel, to shed some light on what students learn.

What are travel and tourism courses?

There are many different types of travel and tourism course – from certificates right through to degrees with partner universities – that give students knowledge and skills in several specialist areas including sustainability, customer service, business management and leadership.

These courses are designed to be relevant to local, regional, national, and international tourism, events and customer service sectors.

For example, the Fife College HND Travel and Tourism includes:

  • Planning and sustainable development in tourism
  • Influences on the travel and tourism industry
  • Marketing planning in travel and tourism
  • Tour operations
  • Managing an event
  • Business travel operations
  • Entrepreneurial skills
  • Conferences: an introduction

This course can help someone join an established company or even set up their own travel or tourism business.

Students learn lots of industry-relevant knowledge on travel and tourism courses at Fife College.
Students learn lots of industry-relevant knowledge on travel and tourism courses at Fife College.

Why work in travel and tourism?

The travel and tourism industry is one that is always changing and growing as customers’ expectations change. From the growth of eco-tourism to new technologies, there’s something new all the time and that can make it exciting for people who make it their work.

A spokesperson for Fife College explained: “A career in tourism offers the opportunity to become immersed in a wide range of cultures as well as the chance to embrace creativity, innovation, and imagination to promote tourist destinations and create special moments which last long in the memory.”

And there’s never been a better time to move into the industry. The World Travel and Tourism Council forecasts that employment numbers in the sector will approach 2019 levels as early as next year.

They also believe that in the next decade nearly 126 million jobs will be created around the world in the sector, with the industry set to play a key role in the global economic recovery.

Find out more

For more information about the range of tourism, events and customer services courses on offer at Fife College, visit the Fife College website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]