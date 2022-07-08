The Open at St Andrews weather: Mercury to hit mid-20s as competitors tee off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Open at St Andrews weather: Mercury to hit mid-20s as competitors tee off

By Alasdair Clark
July 8 2022, 11.06am Updated: July 8 2022, 11.40am
sunny weather in St Andrews for The Open
Warm, sunny days are expected as golfers tee off at The Open in St Andrews.

Spectators flocking to St Andrews for the 150th Open this weekend can expect temperatures in the mid-20s.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on St Andrews throughout the seven-day competition, one of the biggest live events Fife has ever hosted.

The tournament’s special anniversary is also expected to enjoy the best Fife has to offer in terms of weather.

Met Office experts are predicting warm, sunny days in their initial forecasts, with highs of up to 23ºC over the weekend and early next week.

Although The Open practice starts at St Andrews Links on Sunday, the official tournament element of the event, where competitors will compete for the £2.1m first-place prize, begins on Thursday.

The current five-day weather forecast from the agency, the says Sunday will be dry and sunny with only light winds.

Crowds are expected from Sunday

The mercury is expected to hover around 20ºC throughout the day, with highs of 23ºC around 4pm.

Spectators will be able to see the action well with “very good visibility” forecast.

Full weather forecast for The Open in St Andrews

The longer-range forecasts for next week predict similarly warm weather, although it is expected to be cloudier overall.

Monday July 11

A cloudy, warm start to the week is expected on Monday, with temperatures predicted to hit around 23ºC between 4 and 7pm.

Winds will be light, blowing south-westerly between nine and 11mph. Gusts could reach 21mph.

Tuesday July 12

More of the same is expected Tuesday, with only a small chance of rain.

The day will start with temperatures of around 17ºC, rising to around 21ºC from 1pm onwards. Wind gusts are predicted to reach around 24mph.

Preparations underway

Wednesday July 13

The day will start cloudy at around 9am, with the sun expected to come out around 1pm as temperatures build to their predicted high of 19ºC by mid-afternoon.

Spectators and golfers alike would be well advised to pack sun cream, with a high UV rating of 6 forecast.

Thursday July 14

The first official day of the tournament will start with a light cloud and temperatures of around 14ºC, building to a high of 18ºC later in the day.

There is only a small chance of rain throughout the week

Friday July 15

Similar to Thursday, with light cloud and a moderate breeze. Temperatures to reach a slightly warmer 19ºC.

Saturday 16 July

An increased chance of rain throughout the day, increasing to around a 22% risk of showers in the early evening. Similarly warm, with highs of 19ºC.

Sunday 17 July 

The final day of the competition will see light clouds dominate for most of the day, although it is likely to be slightly warmer than Saturday with the mercury expected to hit 20ºC.

