The Open at St Andrews: First look at tented village set to become home to thousands of fans

A tented village with beds for around 3,000 people has sprung up on the edge of St Andrews ahead of The Open Championship.

The campsite on the Madras rugby fields will become home to many of the golf fans and volunteers heading to the town next week.

The traditional tents and tee pees are hosting accommodation, entertainment, food and drink for the duration of the tournament.

And they are a more affordable option for families and young people than many of the nearby hotels and guest houses.

It’s not the first time event organisers the R&A have provided the camping option.

But it’s still a talking point for locals and visitors.

Tents range from small two-people affairs for £50 a night, right up to luxury bell tents complete with lights, proper beds, pillows duvets and a personal shower.

And there is a bar, catering and live entertainment every night.

This video from the 2019 Open in Portrush in Northern Ireland shows off the campsite.

That event had more than 700 tents but there are even more in place for The Open at St Andrews.

And every place is sold out.

Other Open Championship preparations almost complete

The campsite isn’t the only change to the town as the final touches are put to preparations for the 150th anniversary event.

The main spectator stands are up at The Old Course, along with hospitality tents, platforms for TV cameras and barriers for queueing round.

Road signs advising of park and ride arrangements and road closures are also in place.

And a one-way system has been put in place for cars in some streets to keep traffic moving.

There are even a couple of temporary bridges to help spectators across the road without holding up vehicles.

Photographer Steve Brown went along to St Andrews for a look.