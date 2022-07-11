Madras College: First look at new homes plan for former St Andrews school site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Madras College: First look at new homes plan for former St Andrews school site

By Neil Henderson
July 11 2022, 6.36pm Updated: July 11 2022, 6.36pm
An impression of how the site would look. Supplied by Scotia Homes Limited
An impression of how the site would look. Supplied by Scotia Homes Limited

Designs images to build more than 100 new homes on the former Madras College site in St Andrews has been unveiled.

Aberdeenshire based developer, Scotia Homes, has lodged a proposal with Fife Council to build 106 properties, a percentage of which will be affordable new homes.

The firm wants to build on the 3.5 hectare playing fields at the former Madras College campus site which was earmarked for redevelopment.

Affordable homes

Fife Council listed the Kilrymont site for sale in 2019 as building work began on the replacement school.

The site was left vacant after the college moved to its new £55 million state-of-the-art facility at Langlands in August.

Scotia’s proposal includes 32 affordable homes with the accommodation including six three-storey townhouses with four-bedrooms, ten bungalows and ten two-storey houses.

An artist impression of how the homes would look.

In addition there will also be 10 two-storey houses, 12 two-storey self-contained flats with one-bedroom, and 68 three-four storey apartments/penthouses.

And also included in the plans is an “urban park”  for use by residents and the wider community.

The proposed units will be served by a loop road that runs from an existing vehicular access from Kilrymont Road to the east of the site.

Urban Park

That will run through to a second new vehicle access onto Kilrymont Road to the south-west of the development

The plans are expected to complement Glasgow based Scotsman Development Limited’s wider plans for a mixed-use development concentrating on the former school buildings.

Aberdeenshire based Scotia Homes has unveiled the plans to develop part of the site.

Scotsman Developments said its masterplan would secure the retention of all listed buildings, including the sports hall as required.

It announced its intention to develop the wider 15-acre site last July.

A period of extensive public consultation followed with Scotsman’s proposal formally submitted in April.

If approved it’s thought Scotia’s plans could get underway before the end of the year.

The planning application is expected to come before councillors for determination in the coming months.

 

 

