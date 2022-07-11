Madras College: First look at new homes plan for former St Andrews school site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Designs images to build more than 100 new homes on the former Madras College site in St Andrews has been unveiled.

Aberdeenshire based developer, Scotia Homes, has lodged a proposal with Fife Council to build 106 properties, a percentage of which will be affordable new homes.

The firm wants to build on the 3.5 hectare playing fields at the former Madras College campus site which was earmarked for redevelopment.

Affordable homes

Fife Council listed the Kilrymont site for sale in 2019 as building work began on the replacement school.

The site was left vacant after the college moved to its new £55 million state-of-the-art facility at Langlands in August.

Scotia’s proposal includes 32 affordable homes with the accommodation including six three-storey townhouses with four-bedrooms, ten bungalows and ten two-storey houses.

In addition there will also be 10 two-storey houses, 12 two-storey self-contained flats with one-bedroom, and 68 three-four storey apartments/penthouses.

And also included in the plans is an “urban park” for use by residents and the wider community.

The proposed units will be served by a loop road that runs from an existing vehicular access from Kilrymont Road to the east of the site.

Urban Park

That will run through to a second new vehicle access onto Kilrymont Road to the south-west of the development

The plans are expected to complement Glasgow based Scotsman Development Limited’s wider plans for a mixed-use development concentrating on the former school buildings.

Scotsman Developments said its masterplan would secure the retention of all listed buildings, including the sports hall as required.

It announced its intention to develop the wider 15-acre site last July.

A period of extensive public consultation followed with Scotsman’s proposal formally submitted in April.

If approved it’s thought Scotia’s plans could get underway before the end of the year.

The planning application is expected to come before councillors for determination in the coming months.