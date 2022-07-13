Would you pay £7 for a pint? Food and drink prices at The Open in St Andrews revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Would you pay £7 for a pint? Food and drink prices at The Open in St Andrews revealed

By Claire Warrender
July 13 2022, 5.38pm Updated: July 13 2022, 5.56pm
Picnic areas are set up at the Old Course for The Open. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The Open Championship is finally upon us.

And as the world’s best golfers prepare to tee off at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday, around 290,000 spectators are planning their trips to Fife.

Many will spend an entire day and evening next to the fairways and greens.

And at some point they’ll all need something to eat and drink.

We’ve had a look at what’s on offer at the course and at some of the prices.

Here’s what you need to know.

From fish and chips to mac and cheese

There is a wide range of food on offer within an area known as the spectator zone.

From fish and chips to mac and cheese, there is something to suit every palate.

If you’re looking for a bacon roll, they have it.

Spectators buying snacks in The Slice, one of the takeaways at The Old Course. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Or there are sandwiches, pies, loaded chips and salads.

Dozens of picnic tables are set up to allow for a spot of al fresco dining.

And there are bars selling whisky, gin, wine and champagne or pints of lager.

But prepare to blow those mothballs from your wallet as you’ll be paying a fair bit more than in your humble high street cafe.

And the price of food and drink on top of your £95 day ticket could make for an expensive jaunt.

Some of The Open food prices

  • Cheeseburger with chips – £13
  • Pepperoni pizza – £13
  • Fish and chips – £12.50
  • Southern fried chicken – £12.50
  • Mac and cheese – £11.50
  • Hamburger on its own – £9.50
  • Portion of chips – £4
Some of the prices in The Slice bakery. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Snacks

  • Salads – £8.50
  • Kids lunch box – £6
  • Sausage roll – £5
  • Sandwich/baguette/wrap – £4.70 to £5.30
  • Bacon breakfast bap – £4.50
  • Chocolate brownie – £3
  • Crisps – £2
  • Mars bar – £1.20

Hot beverages and soft drinks

Water bottles can be refilled free of charge at a number of top-up stations.

If you want to buy an official Open water bottle to fill, it will set you back £7.50.

Other prices include:

  • Hot chocolate – £3.40
  • Flat white – £3.40
  • Orange juice – £3
  • Tea – £2.90
  • Coca Cola – £2.50
Refillable water flasks are on sale for £7.50. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Alcohol

Lots of people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint during a relaxing day out.

And there are a few venues to choose from beside the course.

The Lomond Whiskies bar does whisky and gin cocktails starting from £10.

And it has a complimentary whisky-tasting bar and an outdoor champagne bar with deckchairs and lights.

The Loch Lomond Whiskies complimentary tasting bar. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Other alcohol prices include:

  • Bottle of champagne – from £70 to £260
  • Champagne (125ml) – £14
  • Glass of wine (187ml) – £7.50
  • Pint of lager – £7
  • Eden Mill gin (25ml) – £4.50 (£6.70 with tonic)

Heading to The Open at St Andrews? Here’s what to expect at the Old Course

