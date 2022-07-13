Would you pay £7 for a pint? Food and drink prices at The Open in St Andrews revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Open Championship is finally upon us.

And as the world’s best golfers prepare to tee off at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday, around 290,000 spectators are planning their trips to Fife.

Many will spend an entire day and evening next to the fairways and greens.

And at some point they’ll all need something to eat and drink.

We’ve had a look at what’s on offer at the course and at some of the prices.

Here’s what you need to know.

From fish and chips to mac and cheese

There is a wide range of food on offer within an area known as the spectator zone.

From fish and chips to mac and cheese, there is something to suit every palate.

If you’re looking for a bacon roll, they have it.

Or there are sandwiches, pies, loaded chips and salads.

Dozens of picnic tables are set up to allow for a spot of al fresco dining.

And there are bars selling whisky, gin, wine and champagne or pints of lager.

But prepare to blow those mothballs from your wallet as you’ll be paying a fair bit more than in your humble high street cafe.

And the price of food and drink on top of your £95 day ticket could make for an expensive jaunt.

Some of The Open food prices

Cheeseburger with chips – £13

Pepperoni pizza – £13

Fish and chips – £12.50

Southern fried chicken – £12.50

Mac and cheese – £11.50

Hamburger on its own – £9.50

Portion of chips – £4

Snacks

Salads – £8.50

Kids lunch box – £6

Sausage roll – £5

Sandwich/baguette/wrap – £4.70 to £5.30

Bacon breakfast bap – £4.50

Chocolate brownie – £3

Crisps – £2

Mars bar – £1.20

Hot beverages and soft drinks

Water bottles can be refilled free of charge at a number of top-up stations.

If you want to buy an official Open water bottle to fill, it will set you back £7.50.

Other prices include:

Hot chocolate – £3.40

Flat white – £3.40

Orange juice – £3

Tea – £2.90

Coca Cola – £2.50

Alcohol

Lots of people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint during a relaxing day out.

And there are a few venues to choose from beside the course.

The Lomond Whiskies bar does whisky and gin cocktails starting from £10.

And it has a complimentary whisky-tasting bar and an outdoor champagne bar with deckchairs and lights.

Other alcohol prices include:

Bottle of champagne – from £70 to £260

Champagne (125ml) – £14

Glass of wine (187ml) – £7.50

Pint of lager – £7

Eden Mill gin (25ml) – £4.50 (£6.70 with tonic)