Person cut from car after serious Dunfermline crash

By Amie Flett
July 13 2022, 6.31pm Updated: July 13 2022, 8.04pm
Emergency services responding to a crash on Pittencrieff Street, Dunfermline.
A person had to be cut from a car after a two-car crash in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called just after 3pm to Pittencrieff Street after two cars collided with each other.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw a person being cut from a car with firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital following the collision.

Pittencrieff Street was closed in both directions while emergency responders dealt with the incident.

The road was closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We were called to assist Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service at a crash on Pittencrieff Street.

“We received the call at 3.08pm.

“Two appliances were in attendance and hydraulic rescue gear was used.

“We left the scene at around 4.37pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two-car crash on Pittencrieff Street in Dunfermline at around 3.10pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.”

