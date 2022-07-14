The Open at St Andrews: Best pictures on first day of tournament at 150th event By Amie Flett July 14 2022, 7.27pm Updated: July 14 2022, 7.35pm Gay & Bob Yeomans from Wisconsin, started their celebration at Wimbledon before heading up to Scotland for The Open. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of spectators have arrived in St Andrews for the first full day of The Open golf tournament. Crowds of people have been lining up around the course in high anticipation for the 150th year of the prestigious event, held at the home of golf. It is the 30th time it has been hosted in the scenic Fife town, with the event historically being held at the Old Course every five years. But excitement is riding high as this year’s event follows a seven year gap since the last St Andrews tournament in 2015. Eager fans began arriving first thing in the morning for an exciting day ahead. Many are staying in St Andrews itself but tourists from across the globe have also booked accommodation in Dundee and other areas in Fife. Paul Lawrie kick started the event, while finishing his first round in rare style. Our photographer Steve Brown was at the official first day of the tournaments to capture the buzz. Crowds gather on the fairways watching the players compete, while trying to see the action. Camera crews set up to catch the action. Harris Kennedy (6) with Dad Richard, originally from Dunfermline but now living in Atlanta, Georgia, play some mini golf. Rory McIlroy watched by the galleries in the first round at St Andrews. Excited fans make their way to the grounds Crowds gather to get the best view The Slice serving up food and snacks to hungry guests. Players on the course watched by fans. Stuart Milne of Elite Falconry with the Red Backed Hawk. Texas has come to The Open. Ben Paterson from Oxford was glad he found the sunscreen Raymond Roy from Fraserburgh (51) in his tartan Trying to get a better view on Dad’s shoulders. Fancy an Ice Cream? Peter Watson (50) from Newmacher, Aberdeen with his golf hat, his wife bought for him . Drinks on the balconies overlooking the fairways. Clever solutions to seeing over the crowds. Todays seagull scarer Taking pictures of the action on the Freeway. Scoreboards constantly updated so fans watching on the big screen have a good overview. Dad Luke, Mum Heather from Morpeth with kids Jacob (5m) and Elliot (3) who are all Tiger Woods fans. Friends from Texas enjoy a pint. Great view with drinks on the balcony! Ice Cream van proved a huge hit in the sunny weather. Taking a moment to catch up on results. Crowds make their way to the best viewing spots. Players watched by eager crowds. Thousands of people gathered for the First day. Perfect opportunity for a glass of Champagne! Team USA from North Carolina. Crowds watch from the stands. Watching the action. Expectant crowds watch all the action. Welcoming people with Open Arms. Not easy to read a site layout with a tray of drinks in the wind Time for a selfie to remember the day. Loch Lomond Whiskey tasting room was a hit. Thumbs up from this pair! What an amazing day. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open Rory McIlroy finds the Old Course ‘fiddly’ but is finely tuned in first round of the 150th Open A fantastic start: Rory McIlroy hoping to build on strong opening day at Open VIDEO: Quirky outfits on display as The Open in St Andrews swings into action