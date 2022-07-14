The Open at St Andrews: Best pictures on first day of tournament at 150th event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of spectators have arrived in St Andrews for the first full day of The Open golf tournament.

Crowds of people have been lining up around the course in high anticipation for the 150th year of the prestigious event, held at the home of golf.

It is the 30th time it has been hosted in the scenic Fife town, with the event historically being held at the Old Course every five years.

But excitement is riding high as this year’s event follows a seven year gap since the last St Andrews tournament in 2015.

Eager fans began arriving first thing in the morning for an exciting day ahead.

Many are staying in St Andrews itself but tourists from across the globe have also booked accommodation in Dundee and other areas in Fife.

Paul Lawrie kick started the event, while finishing his first round in rare style.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at the official first day of the tournaments to capture the buzz.