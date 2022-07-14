The Open at St Andrews: Best pictures on first day of tournament at 150th event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Open at St Andrews: Best pictures on first day of tournament at 150th event

By Amie Flett
July 14 2022, 7.27pm Updated: July 14 2022, 7.35pm
Gay & Bob Yeomans from Wisconsin, started their celebration at Wimbledon before heading up to Scotland for The Open.
Thousands of spectators have arrived in St Andrews for the first full day of The Open golf tournament.

Crowds of people have been lining up around the course in high anticipation for the 150th year of the prestigious event, held at the home of golf.

It is the 30th time it has been hosted in the scenic Fife town, with the event historically being held at the Old Course every five years.

But excitement is riding high as this year’s event follows a seven year gap since the last St Andrews tournament in 2015.

Eager fans began arriving first thing in the morning for an exciting day ahead.

Many are staying in St Andrews itself but tourists from across the globe have also booked accommodation in Dundee and other areas in Fife.

Paul Lawrie kick started the event, while finishing his first round in rare style.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at the official first day of the tournaments to capture the buzz.

Crowds gather on the fairways watching the players compete, while trying to see the action.
Camera crews set up to catch the action.
Harris Kennedy (6) with Dad Richard, originally from Dunfermline but now living in Atlanta, Georgia, play some mini golf.
Rory McIlroy watched by the galleries in the first round at St Andrews.
Excited fans make their way to the grounds
Crowds gather to get the best view
The Slice serving up food and snacks to hungry guests.
Players on the course watched by fans.
Stuart Milne of Elite Falconry with the Red Backed Hawk.
Texas has come to The Open.
Ben Paterson from Oxford was glad he found the sunscreen
Raymond Roy from Fraserburgh (51) in his tartan
Trying to get a better view on Dad’s shoulders.
Fancy an Ice Cream?
Peter Watson (50) from Newmacher, Aberdeen with his golf hat, his wife bought for him .
Drinks on the balconies overlooking the fairways.
Clever solutions to seeing over the crowds.
Todays seagull scarer
Taking pictures of the action on the Freeway.
Scoreboards constantly updated so fans watching on the big screen have a good overview.
Dad Luke, Mum Heather from Morpeth with kids Jacob (5m) and Elliot (3) who are all Tiger Woods fans.
Friends from Texas enjoy a pint.
Great view with drinks on the balcony!
Ice Cream van proved a huge hit in the sunny weather.
Taking a moment to catch up on results.
Crowds make their way to the best viewing spots.
Players watched by eager crowds.
Thousands of people gathered for the First day.
Perfect opportunity for a glass of Champagne!
Team USA from North Carolina.
Crowds watch from the stands.
Watching the action.
Expectant crowds watch all the action.
Welcoming people with Open Arms.
Not easy to read a site layout with a tray of drinks in the wind
Time for a selfie to remember the day.
Loch Lomond Whiskey tasting room was a hit.
Thumbs up from this pair! What an amazing day.

 

