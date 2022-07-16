VIDEO: St Andrews ‘buzzing’ as golf fans head for pubs and restaurants during The Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews has come alive this week as crowds flock to the Old Course for the Open Championship.

And local business people are loving the buzz after two summers of Covid restrictions.

They’re busier than ever and have enjoyed catering for some famous faces, including A-list stars in town for the golf.

Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks has a five star restaurant just a stone’s throw from the course.

And he and his staff are working flat out from 7am until midnight to cater for the hungry hordes.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“We’ve been doing breakfast rolls in the morning, we’ve opened up rooms and they’re full as well and our lunches and dinners are all fully booked.

“The vibe here in St Andrews is amazing. There’s a great buzz around the town.”

Dean said that with bagpipes playing in the street and tourists thronging the pavements, it feels as though the country has finally returned to normality.

“We’ve had lots of celebrities in, including some golfers.

“And I won’t name any names but we’ve had some A-listers as well.”

‘The town has been super busy’

Meanwhile, up in Market Street, Luvian’s bottle shop has also been busy.

And manager Archie McDiarmid says it’s been “really great fun”.

This is his fourth Open Championship since he moved to St Andrews as a student.

“The town has been super busy,” he said.

“It’s great having that buzz around the place again. It’s even busier than in 2015.”

Archie says despite fears of traffic chaos thanks to a lack of trains, congestion has not been too bad.

“Half of Fife seems like it’s a car park for it but the park and rides seem to have taken the worst of it,” he said.

Marta Raynr of The Keys pub, across the road from Luvian’s, says she’s had more than double her normal number of customers.

While Hollywood actor Will Ferrell popped in for a pint during the 2015 Open, she hasn’t had any famous customers this year so far.

However, she revealed singer Robbie Williams had been spotted driving around town and said she was hoping to catch a glimpse.

“I’m happy to see people around the town again after the difficult period we’ve had,” she said.

‘The organisation seems to have gone well’

St Andrews couple Bill and Dorothea Morrison are golf fans and were at the Old Course on Friday.

And they praised the organisation of the biggest Open yet.

“There are so many more people this time compared to previous Opens,” said Dorothea.

“The organisation seems to have gone well and the campsite with wigwams has been a great success.”

Also heading to the course was Ian Dinwiddie, brother of English golfer Robert Dinwiddie.

Ian was with wife Jenny and 18-month-old daughter Flora, who were looking forward to cheering on their relative.

“It’s a real family affair today and fingers crossed he does well,” he said.

“There’s a really great atmosphere around the place and a real sense of excitement.”