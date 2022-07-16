VIDEO: St Andrews ‘buzzing’ as golf fans head for pubs and restaurants during The Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: St Andrews ‘buzzing’ as golf fans head for pubs and restaurants during The Open

By Claire Warrender
July 16 2022, 11.22am Updated: July 16 2022, 11.29am

St Andrews has come alive this week as crowds flock to the Old Course for the Open Championship.

And local business people are loving the buzz after two summers of Covid restrictions.

They’re busier than ever and have enjoyed catering for some famous faces, including A-list stars in town for the golf.

Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks has a five star restaurant just a stone’s throw from the course.

Chef Dean Banks says the town is buzzing. Picture Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And he and his staff are working flat out from 7am until midnight to cater for the hungry hordes.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“We’ve been doing breakfast rolls in the morning, we’ve opened up rooms and they’re full as well and our lunches and dinners are all fully booked.

“The vibe here in St Andrews is amazing. There’s a great buzz around the town.”

Dean said that with bagpipes playing in the street and tourists thronging the pavements, it feels as though the country has finally returned to normality.

“We’ve had lots of celebrities in, including some golfers.

“And I won’t name any names but we’ve had some A-listers as well.”

‘The town has been super busy’

Meanwhile, up in Market Street, Luvian’s bottle shop has also been busy.

And manager Archie McDiarmid says it’s been “really great fun”.

This is his fourth Open Championship since he moved to St Andrews as a student.

“The town has been super busy,” he said.

Archie McDiarmid.

“It’s great having that buzz around the place again. It’s even busier than in 2015.”

Archie says despite fears of traffic chaos thanks to a lack of trains, congestion has not been too bad.

“Half of Fife seems like it’s a car park for it but the park and rides seem to have taken the worst of it,” he said.

Marta Raynr of The Keys pub, across the road from Luvian’s, says she’s had more than double her normal number of customers.

Marta Raynr, manager of The Keys, says the town is busy at night.
People enjoying a drink outside The Keys bar.
Crowds enjoying the sunshine outside The Dunvegan after a day at the golf.

While Hollywood actor Will Ferrell popped in for a pint during the 2015 Open, she hasn’t had any famous customers this year so far.

However, she revealed singer Robbie Williams had been spotted driving around town and said she was hoping to catch a glimpse.

“I’m happy to see people around the town again after the difficult period we’ve had,” she said.

‘The organisation seems to have gone well’

St Andrews couple Bill and Dorothea Morrison are golf fans and were at the Old Course on Friday.

And they praised the organisation of the biggest Open yet.

“There are so many more people this time compared to previous Opens,” said Dorothea.

“The organisation seems to have gone well and the campsite with wigwams has been a great success.”

Also heading to the course was Ian Dinwiddie, brother of English golfer Robert Dinwiddie.

Ian was with wife Jenny and 18-month-old daughter Flora, who were looking forward to cheering on their relative.

“It’s a real family affair today and fingers crossed he does well,” he said.

“There’s a really great atmosphere around the place and a real sense of excitement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]