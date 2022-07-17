Missing Kirkcaldy teen found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 13-year-old who went missing from Kirkcaldy on Friday has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Georgi McGlashan was last seen at around 9pm in the Gallatown area of the Fife town on Friday.

Police launched a public appeal to help trace the teenager.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed he has now been traced safe and well.