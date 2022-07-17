Missing Kirkcaldy teen found safe and well By Amie Flett July 17 2022, 9.17am Updated: July 17 2022, 11.50am Missing Georgi McGlashan has been found safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 13-year-old who went missing from Kirkcaldy on Friday has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed. Georgi McGlashan was last seen at around 9pm in the Gallatown area of the Fife town on Friday. Police launched a public appeal to help trace the teenager. A spokesperson for the force confirmed he has now been traced safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police appeal for teenager missing from Glenrothes Family’s desperate appeal to find missing Dundee dad who has three-week old baby Broughty Ferry beach brawl: Has free bus travel for teens played part in trouble? Missing Fife teenager traced safe and well