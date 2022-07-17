Here’s how the super rich travel to The Open in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Here’s how the super rich travel to The Open in St Andrews

By Claire Warrender
July 17 2022, 1.28pm

Are you using one of the park and rides to get to The Open in St Andrews? Well, here’s how the other half travel.

A field behind the new Madras College has been transformed into a “car park” for helicopters.

And the super rich are flying in every few minutes throughout the day to watch the championship at the Old Course.

Spectators are flying in to St Andrews. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Just a stone’s throw from the venue, the field has been home to dozens of choppers during the four-day tournament.

People are spending thousands of pounds to avoid busy roads by flying in from the likes of Gleneagles and Edinburgh.

Some have even come from as far as Liverpool and the Channel Islands.

And the area has become an attraction for locals and tourists, who are turning up for a glimpse of the luxury transport.

The wealthy request accommodation with a helipad

In October, we revealed wealthy spectators planning to travel to The Open were looking for accommodation with helipads.

Brian Egan of specialist rental company Accommodation for the Event said lots of people wanted to stay outwith St Andrews.

And many were looking for 10-bedoom houses with room to land a helicopter.

The helicopters are coming from Gleneagles, Edinburgh and the Channel Islands to The Open. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Co-Pilot, Matt Webster (26) in his AW109. Matt works for Castle Air. The helicopter is know as the ‘Ferrari of the Skies’. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Coming in to land, a helicopter takes visitors to The Open. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Coming in to land, a helicopter takes visitors to The Open. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

That’s because anything a mile or less from the town is considered the “pandemonium circle”.

He said: “A lot of people come in groups of 20-plus so want three or four houses within walking distance of each other.

“We have two newscasters who book regularly and they request someplace close by with room to land a helicopter.

“A lot of people want to be outside the circle to escape the crowds.”

Private jets and luxury cars also spotted

Among those admiring the aircraft on Sunday were six-year-old Isla, sister Neave, 4, and brother Aaron,1, whose mum Gill brought them from Strathkinness for a look.

They were excited to see them landing on the normally quiet field near Petheram Bridge.

Isla, Neave and Aaron with mum Gill. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And it’s not just helicopters that have been spotted.

The nearby Leuchars Army base has been home to a number of private jets, including Tiger Woods’ £48 million Gulfstream G550 earlier in the week.

It has a top speed of 680 miles per hour and luxury leather seats for 18 people.

And it boasts a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, bathrooms and a dining area.

Meanwhile, several luxury cars have been spotted parked around St Andrews, including a bright blue McLaren, Aston Martins, Ferraris and Porches.

STEVE SCOTT: Is this the last time we’ll see Tiger Woods on the Old Course at St Andrews?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]