Here’s how the super rich travel to The Open in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you using one of the park and rides to get to The Open in St Andrews? Well, here’s how the other half travel.

A field behind the new Madras College has been transformed into a “car park” for helicopters.

And the super rich are flying in every few minutes throughout the day to watch the championship at the Old Course.

Just a stone’s throw from the venue, the field has been home to dozens of choppers during the four-day tournament.

People are spending thousands of pounds to avoid busy roads by flying in from the likes of Gleneagles and Edinburgh.

Some have even come from as far as Liverpool and the Channel Islands.

And the area has become an attraction for locals and tourists, who are turning up for a glimpse of the luxury transport.

The wealthy request accommodation with a helipad

In October, we revealed wealthy spectators planning to travel to The Open were looking for accommodation with helipads.

Brian Egan of specialist rental company Accommodation for the Event said lots of people wanted to stay outwith St Andrews.

And many were looking for 10-bedoom houses with room to land a helicopter.

That’s because anything a mile or less from the town is considered the “pandemonium circle”.

He said: “A lot of people come in groups of 20-plus so want three or four houses within walking distance of each other.

“We have two newscasters who book regularly and they request someplace close by with room to land a helicopter.

“A lot of people want to be outside the circle to escape the crowds.”

Private jets and luxury cars also spotted

Among those admiring the aircraft on Sunday were six-year-old Isla, sister Neave, 4, and brother Aaron,1, whose mum Gill brought them from Strathkinness for a look.

They were excited to see them landing on the normally quiet field near Petheram Bridge.

And it’s not just helicopters that have been spotted.

The nearby Leuchars Army base has been home to a number of private jets, including Tiger Woods’ £48 million Gulfstream G550 earlier in the week.

It has a top speed of 680 miles per hour and luxury leather seats for 18 people.

And it boasts a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, bathrooms and a dining area.

Meanwhile, several luxury cars have been spotted parked around St Andrews, including a bright blue McLaren, Aston Martins, Ferraris and Porches.