Michael Tooley Obituary: Former St Andrews professor and author

By Chris Ferguson
July 18 2022, 11.00am Updated: July 18 2022, 11.27am
Professor Michael Tooley.
Professor Michael Tooley, former head of school of geography and geology at St Andrews University, has died aged 79.

He was also a prolific author of books and scientific papers, and a world expert on sea-level change.

Away from work, Michael and his late wife, Rosanna, shared a love of botany and published several books on the life of 19th century horticulturalist and garden designer Gertrude Jekyll.

Durham

Before he was appointed professor of geography at St Andrews in 1995, Michael had been professor of geography at Durham, where he had taught for 25 years.

After his period at St Andrews, Michael took up a position at the University of Kingston-upon-Thames.

When he eventually retired, he continued his research into sea-level change, the subject he was best known and for which he received a DSc from Lancaster University in 2006.

Love of stage

Michael John Tooley was born in Barnstaple, North Devon, in December 1942, the only child of Bill and Linda.

From an early age he was captivated by theatre and performance and tried to run away to join a circus of travelling performers. The love of performance art would remain with him for life.

His family moved north to Lancashire where Michael finished his education at grammar school in Lytham St Annes before graduating BA (Hons) from Birmingham University in 1965.

He was also awarded a Columbia University Fellowship and spent time in New York during 1965.

Doctorate

By 1969 he had completed his PhD in environmental sciences at Lancaster University.

Later that year he began lecturing at Durham, progressed to become senior lecturer, reader and then professor.

In 1973 Michael married Rosanna whom he had met just before his US fellowship. They had two children, Nicholas and Anna.

During their married life, Michael was able to indulge his love of the stage when he was encouraged by Rosanna to join an amateur dramatic club.

Authors

They also shared the production of several books on Gertrude Jekyll, Michael supplying the text and Rosanna the illustrations.

In 1995, the family began a new chapter in their lives when Michael took up the post at St Andrews.

However, shortly after the move, Rosanna died after a short illness and the future changed for Michael.

The couple did not have much of a chance to enjoy their new home in Fife, but Michael, after a spell living in London, remained there until a short stay in Abbotsford Nursing Home, Cowdenbeath, before his death.

Tribute

His friend from school days at Lytham St Annes, and brother-in-law David Mellor said: “Michael was a very generous person and always non judgmental and engaging with people with different life experiences.

“He enjoyed his relations with his students which they also appreciated, providing some lifelong friendships.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

