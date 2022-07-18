Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as event returns after three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Revellers enjoyed a sun-kissed event as Scotland’s second-oldest highland games returned to Burntisland on Monday.

The 370th staging of the event was the first to take place since 2019, after Covid saw its postponement in 2020 and 2021.

The games included a performance from Burntisland and District Pipe Band, while Jacye Haston and Summer Lee – the summer king and queen – were joined by the rest of the royal party, other community groups, games chieftan David Adamson and this year’s honorary chieftan Tom Courts.

There was also highland dancing, piping, cycling and running, and the annual Binn Race saw runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the day’s best moments.