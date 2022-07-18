Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as event returns after three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as event returns after three years

By Ben MacDonald
July 18 2022, 5.09pm
Post Thumbnail

Revellers enjoyed a sun-kissed event as Scotland’s second-oldest highland games returned to Burntisland on Monday.

The 370th staging of the event was the first to take place since 2019, after Covid saw its postponement in 2020 and 2021.

The games included a performance from Burntisland and District Pipe Band, while Jacye Haston and Summer Lee – the summer king and queen – were joined by the rest of the royal party, other community groups, games chieftan David Adamson and this year’s honorary chieftan Tom Courts.

There was also highland dancing, piping, cycling and running, and the annual Binn Race saw runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the day’s best moments.

Burntisland Links busy with people enjoying the sun. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The Burntisland and District Juvenile Pipe Band parade round the streets of Burntisland to start the games. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Members of Burntisland and District Juvenile Pipe Band. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The pipe band parades though Burntisland. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
A young piper looking cool in her shades! Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hot work playing the pipes in a heatwave!  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Members of the public gather to watch the parade. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Young Highland dancers wait for their turn in the Highland dancing competition. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The Highland dancing competitions are underway. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dancers during the Highland dancing competitions. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Smiling despite the roasting temperature during the Highland dancing competition. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Harry Shiell, 5, comes first in his race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Despite the soaring temperature, competitive spirits were plentiful during the children’s sprints. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Enjoying the races! Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Sebastian Huys takes on the shotput. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
A gentleman enjoys the sun whilst watching the games. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Competitive spirits flourish during the ladies race. Monday 18th July, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Lord Provost for the Kingdom of Fife Jim Lieshman wins the older men’s race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Runners push hard through the heat. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Sarah Ross and Samantha Turnbull go head to head in the sprints. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
It’s not easy sprinting on the hottest day of the year so far! Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The crowds enjoy watching the games taking what shade they can from umbrellas.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

