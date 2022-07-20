Kirkcaldy pensioner praises NHS staff who saved his life twice in two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pensioner’s life has been saved twice in two years – once through an operation doctors said he would never be able to have.

Thomas Glancey, 88, has had two near-death experiences, including an aneurism requiring urgent surgery after it burst.

Doctors had previously said the Kirkcaldy pensioner was too old to survive such an operation.

In his latest emergency, tissue inside Thomas’s throat swelled to the size of an orange, leaving him hours away from death.

Now the former heavy plant vehicle specialist is praising the “NHS angels” who saved his life both times.

Collapsed at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy

Thomas says he owes his life to the quick thinking accident and emergency staff at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

One late night in February Thomas was struggling to breath late one night so drove himself to the hospital.

He made it to the main reception but collapsed while looking for help.

Luckily he was discovered by an on-duty police officer who managed to get him to medical staff.

He was found to be suffering from supraglottitis – an inflammation and swelling of the epiglottis, the flap of tissue which prevents food entering the airway when eating.

The swelling had grown to the size of an orange in his throat which, left unchecked much longer, would have stopped Thomas from breathing altogether.

Thomas was later informed he would almost certainly have died if he hadn’t gone to hospital when he did.

It comes after Thomas fell ill late one evening during the first lockdown, suffering severe stomach pains.

Emergency surgery

Despite the crippling pain, Thomas managed to drive himself to the same hospital, where it was discovered his aortic aneurism had ruptured casing internal bleeding.

Just a year earlier he had been told surgery on his aneurism – the enlargement of a weakened artery – was impossible due to his age and the risk of him not surviving the operation.

But doctors quickly realised the danger Thomas was in and with a 50/50 chance of survival he rushed under blue lights to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for surgery.

It’s another move which saved his life.

Thomas, who travelled around the world during his working life, says he is living proof not to delay medical treatments.

He said: “It’s amazing to think that just a year earlier I’d been told the operation was impossible.

“Being offered just a 50/50 chance I just thought what have I got to lose.

“A short time later I was being operated on at Ninewells and I’m here to tell the tale.”

NHS staff ‘absolute angels’

He added: “NHS just don’t get the respect they deserve, they’re absolute angels.

“From the cleaners to the surgeons and doctors, they all deserve the public’s applause.

“Had I left either of my emergency situations until the morning I’m sure I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale now.

“That’s why I’m urging people not to delay but act immediately if they are felling unwell.

“Call an ambulance or get to the hospital as leaving it could be fatal.”

‘Never put off seeking medical support’

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s director of acute services, said: “We are delighted Mr Clancey has taken the time to praise the care that our staff provided him with, and we are always pleased to hear stories where the fast actions of members of the public have led to positive outcomes.

“If someone feels something isn’t quite right or they have a medical issue, they should never put off seeking the support of medical professionals.”

She added: “Issues can often be exacerbated when they are ignored or there are delays in treating them and, in extreme cases, early intervention can be the difference between life and death.

“In a critical emergency we always encourage people to call 999.

“However, anyone who believes they may require non-critical medical assistance can contact NHS 24 on 111 – day or night.”