Allan Bryant: Family claim they have been kept in dark over new lead investigator for Glenrothes disappearance By Sean O'Neil July 22 2022, 1.00pm Updated: July 22 2022, 2.39pm Parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier SEAN O’NEIL: Why Allan Bryant isn’t just another missing person to me Allan Bryant: Thousands of leaflets given out in Glenrothes as The Courier steps up campaign over disappearance Man and woman charged after disturbance involving teenagers in Glenrothes park COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant and his family