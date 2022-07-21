Smoke billows over A92 as firefighters tackle woodland blaze in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were scrambled to the A92 after a blaze within a woodland area in Kirkcaldy.

Smoke was seen billowing over the carriageway at around 8pm at the Three Stanes Footbridge.

One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to the scene, as police partially closed off the inside lane as crews tackled the blaze.

A resident said motorists had raised the alarm on Thursday evening.

‘Flames were licking halfway up the trees’

He said: “The smoke was certainly pouring out of that woodland area.

“It was really reducing visibility for motorists.

“As vehicles were getting closer they were really having to reduce their speed.

“The flames were licking halfway up the trees at around 8pm before the firies arrived on the scene.

“Two police vehicles were also in attendance and a section of the inside lane was closed off.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

He said: “We received a report of fire within a woodland area on the A92 in Kirkcaldy,

“One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to the scene and crews used a hose reel to tackle the blaze.

“We received the stop message at 8.40pm.”