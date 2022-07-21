Smoke billows over A92 as firefighters tackle woodland blaze in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Smoke billows over A92 as firefighters tackle woodland blaze in Kirkcaldy

By James Simpson
July 21 2022, 9.58pm Updated: July 21 2022, 10.13pm
Fire near the A92 in Kirkcaldy - Picture: Steve Brown DCT Media.
Fire near the A92 in Kirkcaldy - Picture: Steve Brown DCT Media.

Firefighters were scrambled to the A92 after a blaze within a woodland area in Kirkcaldy.

Smoke was seen billowing over the carriageway at around 8pm at the Three Stanes Footbridge.

Smoke carried over the carriageway on Thursday evening.  Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media

One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to the scene, as police partially closed off the inside lane as crews tackled the blaze.

A resident said motorists had raised the alarm on Thursday evening.

‘Flames were licking halfway up the trees’

He said: “The smoke was certainly pouring out of that woodland area.

“It was really reducing visibility for motorists.

“As vehicles were getting closer they were really having to reduce their speed.

“The flames were licking halfway up the trees at around 8pm before the firies arrived on the scene.

“Two police vehicles were also in attendance and a section of the inside lane was closed off.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

He said: “We received a report of fire within a woodland area on the A92 in Kirkcaldy,

“One appliance from Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to the scene and crews used a hose reel to tackle the blaze.

“We received the stop message at 8.40pm.”

Drone images show extensive damage after blaze near Prestonhill Quarry

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier