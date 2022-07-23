Greta Heggie: Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Fife Guides leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Greta Heggie: Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Fife Guides leader

By Neil Henderson
July 23 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 23 2022, 3.28pm
Late Fife Guiding leader Greta Heggie.
Late Fife Guiding leader Greta Heggie.

A longstanding Fife Guides leader has been described as an “inspiration” to generations of girls following her death aged 82.

Greta Heggie died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Dalgety Bay earlier this week.

While working as a learning support teacher, she became a Brownie leader Whitburn, West Lothian, in 1967 before moving with her family to Dalgety Bay in May 1968.

Surprised by the lack of recreational opportunities for young girls in the area, she was instrumental in setting up the first Brownies and Guides group a short time later along with friend, Helen Baird.

Years of commitment to Guides and Brownies

With Helen responsible for the older Guides, Greta became leader of the 1st Dalgety Bay Brownies, a role that she would keep for more than 30 years.

During that time she also held the role of district commissioner for 10 years – double the original five-year appointment – because, as she told friends: “No one else offered and it had to be done for the benefit of the girls.”

Greta, far left, with fellow Fife leaders at the Disneyland Paris trip in 2018.

Despite stepping back from her leader’s role after more than 30 years, Greta remained active within the Guiding movement.

She later accepted the role of chair of the Friends of Guiding Group, supporting local units with fundraising and organising scores coffee mornings and other charity events.

Services recognised by award

Greta also continued to actively attend all district events, supporting girls and leaders alike.

Furthermore she joined the groups on some of the district camps, most notably  accompanying girls to Disneyland Paris in 2018.

Her services to the community were recognised by Dalgety Bay Community Council in 1994 when she was presented with the Timms Award.

Greta’s Timms Award in 1994.

Romana Grant, fellow Brownie leader and county international adviser for Girlguiding Fife, described her friend as “everyone’s beloved Greta”.

She said: “Original Brownies will remember Greta’s legendary weekly nail inspection.

“To this day, when any of us meet up, we often check our nails to see if they are up to Greta’s standards.”

‘Wonderful, caring and wise woman’

Elizabeth Parish, one of Greta’s Brownies in 1985 and a Guiding leader and commissioner herself since 2010, described her as “a wonderful, caring and wise woman”.

She added: “She was always such good fun and will be fondly remembered as a firm friend and an absolute inspiration to many a leader over the years.”

Jane Parker receiving the Greta Heggie Award from Greta.

Following her retirement, the Greta Heggie Award – a silver trophy awarded annually to any district member or local person who has supported Girlguiding – was also introduced.

Jane Parker, a police officer and Guide leader, is the award’s most recent recipient – and says Greta was “the heartbeat of guiding in area”.

She said: “She’ll be so greatly missed by everyone involved, not only in the Guiding movement but also from her bowling, golf and footballing exploits.”

Mum ‘loved by so many’

Son Walter Heggie says the family have been humbled by support of those who knew his mum.

He told The Courier: “It’s been a source of great comfort to all of the family to see how much my mum was loved by so many.

“We often joked that she had one son but thousands of daughters given the amount of young girls she was a mother figure to throughout her guiding years.”

Hearts season ticket-holder

Away from guiding, Greta enjoyed a variety of sports and was a longstanding member of both Aberdour’s bowling and golf clubs.

She was also a keen football fan and avid Hearts season ticket-holder having supported the team for more than 60 years.

She is survived by her husband Willie, son Walter and daughter-in-law Rowena, plus a granddaughter and grandson, of whom the family say she was extremely proud of.

A funeral service is to take place at Dalgety Bay Church at noon on August 3 followed by a gathering at Dunfermline Crematorium at 1.15pm.

The family have requested no flowers with donations taken in support of local Guiding groups.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]