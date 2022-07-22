Two arrested after car forced off road by police on A92 in Glenrothes

Two men have been arrested after police forced a car off the road on the A92 in Glenrothes.
A white VW Golf allegedly failed to stop after police attempted to pull it over while on a routine patrol on Thursday night.
Officers later made “tactical contact” with the vehicle and brought it to a stop at Bankhead Roundabout, where at least four police vehicles were pictured at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, officers carrying out routine patrols on the A92 attempted to pull over a white VW Golf.
Men, 20 and 35, arrested
“The car failed to stop, a pursuit ensued and tactical contact was used to bring it to a safe conclusion with no injuries.
“The driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with theft and road traffic offences.
“The 20-year-old male passenger was arrested in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon and drugs offences.
“Both will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”
