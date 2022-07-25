Plans lodged for 43 new homes on abandoned Fife bowling green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 40 new homes could be built on an abandoned bowling green in Oakley, Fife, after plans were lodged with the council.

Developer KJJ Properties has applied for permission to build 43 affordable homes on the bowling green, which has lain empty for years.

The green – which was also home to a club house and tennis courts – was previously maintained by Oakley Miners’ Welfare Club, however it was sold in 2007 and has since fallen into disrepair.

The site has now been cleared of buildings amid plans for 31 houses and 12 flats on the plot.

A design statement submitted by architects Davidson Baxter Partnership on behalf of KJJ says the affordable homes would be managed by a housing association.

Flats that are adapted for specific needs and disabled residents would be included alongside a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The design statement said: “This development proposal seeks to re-enliven a currently underused piece of land at the heart of the community, providing newer, affordable, energy efficient housing.

“This housing will help to reduce heating cost compared to existing housing stock and make the properties more affordable to run from a tenant’s perspective.

“The mix allows for future adaptability creating a welcoming, safe and resource efficient addition to the residential communities of Oakley.”

The proposals will be considered in the coming months.