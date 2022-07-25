Obituary: Christine was known as Sister Carmichael across Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Obituary: Christine was known as Sister Carmichael across Fife

By Chris Ferguson
July 25 2022, 10.30am
Christine Carmichael.
Christine Carmichael.

Every Saturday, Christine Carmichael took the bus to Kirkcaldy town centre where she meet friends, tour the shops, and go for a swim.

But as she made her way through Kirkcaldy, you would have been forgiven for mistaking her for a minor celebrity.

Every few yards, Christine, who has died aged  84, would be stopped by people who recognised her as Sister Carmichael and held her in great affection.

Many were just children or teenagers when they saw her last and were thrilled to introduce her to their own children.

Support

Decades earlier, Sister Carmichael had been the one who had supported and guided them through their journey with diabetes.

Born in Kinglassie in 1937, Christine and her brother Gordon were well grounded in village life and imbued with a sense of community and caring she never forgot and which led her, perhaps inevitably, to a career in nursing.

For many years Christine was the beating heart of Victoria Hospital’s outpatient department in Kirkcaldy.

Pioneer

The first diabetic specialist nurse in Fife, she had already been performing the role informally, having recognised a lack of practical guidance for those diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

At that time, there was very little public understanding and many struggled with the strict management regime they were given.

But Christine was determined to change that, particularly with the younger generations, who were often wrapped in cotton wool at home and isolated in school.

Capable in equal measure of a disarming zest for life and a stern telling off when her patients disobeyed her instructions, Christine and her colleagues took a hospital clinic roster and turned it into a family.

Outreach

Over time, she would reach out to schools, youth organisations and workplaces, to demystify diabetes and to advocate  minor changes which would make a difference to her patients’ lives and opportunities.

Christine organised family picnics where diabetic children were encouraged to bring non-diabetic friends so their parents could see their child could do anything the other children could do.

She raised money through bake sales and other events for Victoria Hospital and for the British Diabetic Association, notably by taking busloads to Glasgow to take part in fun runs.

Recognition

In 1998 she was made an MBE in recognition of her fundraising and was presented with her award at Buckingham Palace.

However, Christine’s life could have been very different.

In 1957 she met Robert, at that time a military policeman with a larger-than-life personality and a quick wit that more than matched her own.

He was posted to Hong Kong and the couple brought forward their wedding so that Christine could go with him.

Kindness

She immediately fell in love with the culture and the people, her typical kindness and compassion helping break down any cultural or language barrier.

As a civilian sister working in an army hospital, she occasionally fell foul of army protocols along the way, but was able to get away with it much of the time.

However, she never forgot the discrepancies she saw between the treatment of the army families and the local Chinese, both those with money and those with none.

The young couple felt at home in Hong Kong and were looking forward to raising a family in the vibrant city.

Return to Scotland

However, Robert suffered severe back pain and was medically discharged from service and the couple returned to Scotland where their daughter was born soon after.

Had her husband not been forced to retire from service, they may have stayed there longer; perhaps forever.

Instead Christine returned to build a legacy in Fife where she will always be remembered as Sister Carmichael.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]