Appeal for missing teenager, 15, from Fife

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing 15-year-old boy who is thought to be in the Cowdenbeath or Lochgelly areas of Fife.

Callum Young was last seen at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Officers have described him as around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark curly hair and tanned skin.

When last seen he was described as wearing white trainers and possibly a grey hoodie.

Police have advised anyone with information to contact 111 and quote the case number 1669 of 24 July.