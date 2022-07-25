Appeal for missing teenager, 15, from Fife By Kieran Webster July 25 2022, 1.56pm Missing Callum Young, 15. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing 15-year-old boy who is thought to be in the Cowdenbeath or Lochgelly areas of Fife. Callum Young was last seen at around 10pm on Saturday night. Officers have described him as around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark curly hair and tanned skin. When last seen he was described as wearing white trainers and possibly a grey hoodie. Police have advised anyone with information to contact 111 and quote the case number 1669 of 24 July. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Connor O’Dwyer: Search launched for missing Dundee teen Missing Glenrothes teenager found by police Police appeal for teenager missing from Glenrothes Missing dad from Dundee found following appeal