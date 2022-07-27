Cowdenbeath teenager offers up £1000 reward for return of stolen Ford Fiesta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cowdenbeath teenager offers up £1000 reward for return of stolen Ford Fiesta

By Matteo Bell
July 27 2022, 5.41pm
Jack Millar and his stolen car
Jack Millar and his stolen car

A Cowdenbeath teenager has offered up a £1000 reward for any information that leads to the return of his stolen Ford Fiesta.

Jack Millar, 19, noticed the £11,000 car had been stolen from its usually parking space on Blamey Crescent after waking up on Wednesday morning.

He believes the vehicle — a blue Ford Fiesta ST with XO03 JCK registration plates — was stolen at some point between 11pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

He said: “My mum woke me up around 7am and then I went to the living room, looked out the window and saw it wasn’t there.

Blamey Crescent.

“It was locked and parked just down the road where I usually park it.

“I’m absolutely gutted that it’s gone.

“I’ve been out looking for it, like I say I really am gutted.

“I need it to get to work, getting back and forward without it will be really hard.

“When I bought the car it was worth about £11,000, I couldn’t tell you if it’s worth more or less now.

“I got it in February.”

Cowdenbeath teen offering £1,000 reward for stolen Fiesta

The apprentice service engineer says the registration plates on the vehicle may have been swapped with an old pair.

He believes the thieves are likely to have replaced the correct plates with ones that read SY64 UBL, which he had stored in the boot.

Despite the theft only being reported to police a short time ago, Jack is now offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help him find the car.

The back of the Ford Fiesta.

The Fife teen said: “If you see it just say something, report it to police and hopefully it’ll get back to me.”

Jack also plans to check nearby CCTV cameras for footage of the car being stolen.

The theft has been reported to police and officers are now searching for the vehicle in the local area and surrounds.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a vehicle stolen from the Blamey Crescent area of Cowdenbeath around 7am on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

