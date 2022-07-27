Cowdenbeath teenager offers up £1000 reward for return of stolen Ford Fiesta

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Cowdenbeath teenager has offered up a £1000 reward for any information that leads to the return of his stolen Ford Fiesta.

Jack Millar, 19, noticed the £11,000 car had been stolen from its usually parking space on Blamey Crescent after waking up on Wednesday morning.

He believes the vehicle — a blue Ford Fiesta ST with XO03 JCK registration plates — was stolen at some point between 11pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

He said: “My mum woke me up around 7am and then I went to the living room, looked out the window and saw it wasn’t there.

“It was locked and parked just down the road where I usually park it.

“I’m absolutely gutted that it’s gone.

“I’ve been out looking for it, like I say I really am gutted.

“I need it to get to work, getting back and forward without it will be really hard.

“When I bought the car it was worth about £11,000, I couldn’t tell you if it’s worth more or less now.

“I got it in February.”

The apprentice service engineer says the registration plates on the vehicle may have been swapped with an old pair.

He believes the thieves are likely to have replaced the correct plates with ones that read SY64 UBL, which he had stored in the boot.

Despite the theft only being reported to police a short time ago, Jack is now offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help him find the car.

The Fife teen said: “If you see it just say something, report it to police and hopefully it’ll get back to me.”

Jack also plans to check nearby CCTV cameras for footage of the car being stolen.

The theft has been reported to police and officers are now searching for the vehicle in the local area and surrounds.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a vehicle stolen from the Blamey Crescent area of Cowdenbeath around 7am on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”